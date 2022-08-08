JONESBORO — The 50th Annual Statewide Early Childhood Education Conference, which is hosted by Arkansas State University Childhood Services began Monday at the Embassy Suites Red Wolf Convention Center in Jonesboro.
Arkansas State University Childhood Services Director Jo Ann Nalley said on Monday that the conference, which will run through Wednesday, has provided training and technical assistance for pre-k and out-of-time (or summer) programs for 50 years.
Although this was the first in-person conference in two years due to COVID-19, she said that the ASU Childhood Services Department has never missed a conference, as well as providing more than 2000 workshops each year, even though the workshops were held through virtual training throughout the pandemic.
ASU Childhood Services has a rich history.
“We started in the late 1960s with two staff. Now we have over 280 staff members, and the ASU Childhood Services Department now has five offices across the Delta alone and serves all 75 counties,” Nalley stated, noting the they have offices in Jonesboro, Little Rock, Cabot, Wynne and Dumas.
ASU Childhood Services operates their main office, plus Childhood Development and Research Center I and II on the A-State campus.
According to its website, ASU Childhood Services is a community service outreach of the College of Education and Behavioral Science at ASU-Jonesboro.
The department is charged with meeting the specialized professional development needs of early educators and staff of youth development programs that cannot always be met by the typical university curriculum; has provided in service staff development, workshops for families, and technical assistance and coaching; and its current projects serve licensed early education facilities and youth development programs statewide.
Nalley said that the training is for teachers and programs that deal with children six weeks to five years old in areas include infant and toddler training, quality care training and school-aged training, with attendees that include ABC, head start, private, church and school-based teachers, staff and administrators.
Arkansas State University Childhood Services Associate Director Diana Courson said on Monday that they have over 300 attendees this year and even had a surprise visit from Jonesboro Mayor Harold Copenhaver, who delivered a proclamation announcing Monday as “Jo Ann Nalley Day” to thank her for her many years of service.
Courson said she was delighted by the proclamation for her longtime friend and co-worker, as well as the recognition of the department.
“We are known across the state for the quality of services we provide,” she said, noting that the department also provides resources, training and themes for events such as the annual Arkansas Children’s Week across the state.
Arkansas State University Business Manager Storey Williams said they do it all on $13 million and $25 million in ESSER Grants, which she says is what sustains them and allows them to provide such quality services to develop leadership, knowledge and resources that promote competent early childhood teachers and educated communities for Arkansas children.
