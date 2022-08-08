220809-JS-early-education-photo-nz

Arkansas State University Childhood Services Director Jo Ann Nalley shows a display chronicling the long history of the A-State program during the 50th annual Statewide Early Childhood Education Conference on Monday at the Embassy Suites Red Wolf Convention Center in Jonesboro.

 Nena Zimmer / The Sun

JONESBORO — The 50th Annual Statewide Early Childhood Education Conference, which is hosted by Arkansas State University Childhood Services began Monday at the Embassy Suites Red Wolf Convention Center in Jonesboro.

Arkansas State University Childhood Services Director Jo Ann Nalley said on Monday that the conference, which will run through Wednesday, has provided training and technical assistance for pre-k and out-of-time (or summer) programs for 50 years.