JONESBORO — The FMSCM Graphic Design students presented the Jonesboro Chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP), with a donation on Wednesday afternoon at the Nettleton School District’s Fox Meadow School of Creative Media (FMSCM) in Jonesboro.
FMSCM Technology Coach Shelley Roach said the sixth-grade design class worked hard to create and sell personalized Christmas ornaments to raise $389 for the local nonprofit.
Representing the charity was Daniel Massey, who is not only the SHP Jonesboro Chapter president, but also a former Nettleton student himself.
Massey said that Sleep in Heavenly Peace is a volunteer-based nonprofit, which is dedicated to building and delivering hand-made beds, which they deliver and set up fully-furnished with the wooden bed frame, mattress, bedding and pillow.
“We make a bed for every child,” he said. “If the household has five children sleeping in one bed, we will deliver five new beds, one for each child.”
According to the Sleep in Heavenly Peace website, SHP’s mission is to tackle childhood bedlessness, which affects nearly 3 percent of the population.
Massey said that the new Jonesboro Chapter, which formed in April, has already built and delivered 46 beds throughout Northeast Arkansas this year.
Roach expressed pride in her students, noting that they had a lot of fun making the ornaments.
Sixth-grader Bailey Weaver said the small group had managed to sell more than 100 Christmas ornaments over the last month.
“It was a lot of fun,” she said. “Kids would bring us photos of their families and then we would design their ornaments and we printed them on a special printer.”
Allyson Gibson, another of the graphic design students, said they were able to sell the ornaments to both staff and students throughout the school.
“We sold them for $3 apiece and will get to go around the school and hand them out this week,” she said excitedly.
Roach noted that they were also able to sell a few ornaments online through the school’s Facebook page as well.
During his short presentation, Massey commended the students on the job they had done explaining how their donation would help other children, possibly even within their own school.
“We are incredibly grateful,” Massey told the students.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.