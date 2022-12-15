221215-JS-fmscm-shp-donation-photo-nz

SHP Jonesboro Chapter President Daniel Massey (front left) accepts the donation envelope from sixth-grader Rachel-Kay Jones, while (back, left to right) Dailyn Nunez, Khloe Edwards and CaMyla Davis applaud on Wednesday afternoon at the Nettleton School District’s Fox Meadow School of Creative Media in Jonesboro. The students also presented him with a personalized ornament they made featuring the class logo and the SHP logo.

 Nena Zimmer / The Sun

JONESBORO — The FMSCM Graphic Design students presented the Jonesboro Chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP), with a donation on Wednesday afternoon at the Nettleton School District’s Fox Meadow School of Creative Media (FMSCM) in Jonesboro.

FMSCM Technology Coach Shelley Roach said the sixth-grade design class worked hard to create and sell personalized Christmas ornaments to raise $389 for the local nonprofit.