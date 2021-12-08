MEMPHIS — Price Edwards, M.D., has joined the team of experts at Le Bonheur Children’s. He will see patients at Le Bonheur Outpatient Clinic in Jonesboro.
Edwards earned his medical degree from the University of Tennessee Health Science Center (UTHSC). He completed a pediatrics internship and residency at UTHSC as well. He also completed his pediatric gastroenterology, hepatology and nutrition fellowship at Baylor College of Medicine.
To schedule an appointment with Dr. Edwards, please call 901-287-7337.
