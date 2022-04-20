JONESBORO — Hundreds of drug-related cases were either not filed or dismissed due to not meeting the state’s speedy-trial law under then-Deputy Prosecutor Corey Seats, Keith Chrestman, prosecuting attorney for the 2nd Judicial District, wrote in court documents.
Seats was the prosecutor for the Drug Task Force for Craighead County.
Chrestman wrote responses for 11 cases that were dismissed, placing the blame for being dismissed on Seats, who is running for Chrestman’s office in the May 24 election.
Also running are Martin Lilly, currently one of Chrestman’s deputy prosecuting attorneys, and attorney Sonia Fonticielli, a former public defender.
Seats resigned as a deputy prosecuting attorney in May 2021.
On Tuesday, Seats defended his record, saying his office received between 100 and 125 drug cases a month with only him and one secretary to file the court documents.
He said it takes between one to two hours of work per case to file the paperwork.
“There was not enough people to handle the caseload,” Seats said
In one case, on May 31, 2020, police arrested Raricus Brown on charges of simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of marijuana with the purpose to deliver, possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine with the purpose to deliver and felony possession of drug paraphernalia.
In response to a motion to dismiss charges against Brown, Chrestman wrote in a 2021 motion to Circuit Judge Chris Thyer, who dismissed the charges:
“It’s arguable that the COVID-19 pandemic, DTF’s unmanageable caseload (which included at least 470 unfiled cases), or both are good causes. But the facts belie these arguments. First, our supreme court, through a series of per curiam orders, outlined how a continuance could constitute good cause and be excluded from speedy-trial calculations. Nothing indicates that Seats or any other attorney tried to use this good-cause option. And second, since the first of this year, the Craighead County DTF docket has become markedly more manageable.”
Chrestman’s office on Tuesday issued the following statement, “Mr. Chrestman’s comment on the number of unfiled cases: ‘Unacceptable.’”
Thyer in June 2021 dismissed charges against David L. Burgess, who was charged in March 2019 with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of marijuana with the purpose to deliver and felony possession of drug paraphernalia.
In dismissing the case against Burgess, who was serving time in prison on another matter, Thyer wrote:
“... Under either finding, the State, in this matter, may no longer rely on the presumption and has not met its burden to show good cause for the delay. As such, the speedy trial clock was ticking against the State during those 143 days in 2020. As mentioned above, adding those 143 days to the 171 days between Defendant’s arrest and his initial motion for continuance, the 24 days when the case was continued on the State’s motion and the 43 days between May 1, 2021, and June 14, 2021, there are a total of 381 days that are not excluded by Rule 28.3 and count against the State. As such, this Court is compelled to dismiss the pending charges against Defendant as Defendant has not been brought to trial within twelve months as required by Rule 28.1 (state Supreme Court’s COVID-19 rules.)”
Seats said Burgess is spending considerable time in state prison on other convictions.
On Monday, Chrestman’s office said in an email, “Multiple Craighead County drug task force cases were lost to speedy trial. On the more serious offenses – Class A and Class Y felonies – I filed a response that outlined the case’s procedural facts.
“There were additional Craighead County DTF cases that were lost on speedy trial. But these were less serious offenses. And I don’t have the exact number of cases.
“The Prosecuting Attorney for the Second Judicial District and over 20 hardworking deputy prosecutors represent the State in nine circuit courts and more than a dozen district courts. Fortunately, this speedy-trial problem was limited to the Craighead County DTF felony docket. And measures have been put in place to minimize the likelihood that this will happen again.”
Craighead County Managing Public Defender Brian Miles said he filed at least 68 motions to dismiss charges due to violation of the Arkansas Speedy Trial Rule.
“A lot of these cases were closed with an order of nolle prosequi (unwilling to pursue) at the discretion of the prosecuting attorney, but the basis was due to a speedy trial violation,” he said. “I believe when it is all said and done we will have had over 200 cases either dismissed, or nolle prossed, due to speedy trial issues not including the number of cases that were never filed and are time-barred from filing at this point.”
