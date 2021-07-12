JONESBORO — One of the oldest churches in Jonesboro can now renew its Christian mission after becoming debt free, Don Martin, the pastor said.
First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) celebrated Sunday with a symbolic mortgage burning ceremony.
Founded in 1886, the congregation sold its property on Main Street to its next door neighbor, First United Methodist Church.
When it was announced in July 2010, then pastor Jerry Wilcox said the $1.5 million transaction was mutually beneficial to both churches.
“We need a location with more parking and where we can grow,” Wilcox said at the time. The Methodists also needed additional property.
The new location is 6.06 acres at 2600 Woodsprings Road.
As it turned out, $1.5 million wasn’t enough to build the type of worship center desired, so the membership opted to borrow $385,000 to complete the project, Tom Covington, an elder in the church, said.
The church celebrated Father’s Day, June 16, 2012, by worshipping in its new home for the first time. Less than nine years later, the church became debt free.
Martin, the current pastor, acknowledged the sacrifices made by the relatively small, but growing church to accomplish its goal.
“I think this is one of the sweetest, most spirited churches and I’m very proud to be around you,” Martin said. “You guys have sacrificed for so many years. I’ve just been around here for a couple, and you guys have been here year after year and have blessed this community. You did this. God did this through you.”
Pat Snodgrass, another elder of the church, said it’s now time to work toward a building expansion for its youth ministry.
“All we like is for someone to drop a few million dollars in our lap and we’ve got it made,” Snodgrass joked.
Like all churches, in-person attendance has declined since the coronavirus pandemic began in March 2020. Attendance of late has averaged between 70 and 90 for 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. worship services each Sunday, Martin said, down from the pre-pandemic average of around 140.
Many members continue to prefer joining services through the church’s website, https://firstchristianchurchjonesboro.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.