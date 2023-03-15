JONESBORO — A special judge on Tuesday refused to dismiss a lawsuit involving First United Methodist Church of Jonesboro.
Judge Gary Arnold scheduled a trial for the week of Jan. 29, 2024. In the meantime, parties involved in the litigation will continue to gather information and file additional motions. Arnold, of Benton, was appointed to the case after all 12 judges in the 2nd Judicial District stepped away from the case, citing conflicts.
The Arkansas Conference of the United Methodist Church had asked Judge Gary Arnold to dismiss a request for “clear title” from a group of church leaders who are seeking to disaffiliate with the worldwide denomination. In other words, the congregation is asking the judge to declare who owns the real estate that is currently in the name of the First United Methodist Church.
The Arkansas Conference is the statewide governing body for the denomination, and argues circuit court doesn’t have jurisdiction over church affairs.
Attorney John Baker, representing the Arkansas Conference, cited several state appellate court decisions in which the court deferred to denominational leadership in similar cases, including a February decision by the Arkansas Court of Appeals.
“As if by divine providence,” Baker said of the recent ruling. He then quoted from the ruling, which involved a Lutheran church in Conway.
“Even when property rights are involved, rival factions may be remitted to the remedy within their denomination if its form of government is such as to permit an appeal to higher ecclesiastical authority,” Baker quoted the decision. “Religious freedom encompasses the power of religious bodies to decide for themselves, free from state interference, matters of church government.”
Daniel P. Dalton, an attorney based in Detroit, representing the part of the congregation seeking quiet title, cited a number of other state legal precedents that the courts can settle religious property disputes.
“The petition is only for quiet title determination,” Dalton said, not who is the proper pastor of the church or its doctrine.
Arnold said there is a distinction between the Conway case and the one here, and denied the request from the Arkansas Conference.
But even as that hearing was being held, the state church body filed additional documents, claiming the group of church members who filed for clear title are not members of the United Methodist Church and the First United Methodist Church of Jonesboro are those members who have remained loyal to the worldwide church’s Book of Discipline.
It seeks a declaration of “unlawful detainer,” seeking the removal of the staff who side with the group seeking to disaffiliate.
The Arkansas Conference suspended Senior Pastor John Miles in December, though he continued to lead the congregtion.
On Sunday, Bishop Laura Merrill announced her intention to appoint the Rev. Britt Skarda as interim pastor for Jonesboro First United Methodist Church, effective today through June 30.
