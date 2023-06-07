JONESBORO — As another hearing approaches in the ongoing battle over the split of what had been one of the largest churches in Arkansas, the various parties involved are fighting over the right to each others’ information.
It stems from the majority vote of First United Methodist Church to disaffiliate from the worldwide United Methodist Christian denomination over doctrinal issues, including disagreements over human sexuality.
The Arkansas Conference of the United Methodist Church, the governing body over UMC congregations across the state, rejected a proposed agreement last fall that would have allowed the congregation to disaffiliate from the worldwide church and pay a fee for ownership of the real estate.
The first election was in July 2022, when 69 percent of 1,356 members who voted favored disaffiliation.
Under church law, disaffiliation agreements must then be approved by a majority vote of delegates statewide who attend the Annual Conference. At a special Annual Conference meeting in November, the disaffiliation agreement was rejected.
In a meeting Dec. 15, the congregation vote was 629-9 against remaining affiliated with the United Methodist Church.
Member Bill Bristow testified at a hearing May 19 that hundreds of members who wanted to stay with the United Methodist Church did not participate in the meeting because it had not been authorized. He added that the number of people who voted to leave the UMC in December was less than half of the total membership who voted in July.
After the Dec. 15 meeting, the Arkansas Conference declared “exigent circumstances” and filed claims against the real estate.
The exiting congregation responded by filing a “quiet title” complaint in Craighead County Circuit Court, seeking to be declared the rightful owner of the real estate. According to testimony in a previous hearing, the real estate is insured for $25 million.
In last month’s hearing, Special Judge Gary Arnold granted permission for the “real” First United Methodist Church to intervene in the case. That faction, composed of members who want to remain United Methodists, argues it should have ownership of the property.
First Community Bank is caught in the middle of the litigation because it holds bank accounts and mortgages in the name of First United Methodist Church.
Both the Arkansas Conference and the intervening First United Methodist Church have requested an accounting of the banking activity since the disaffiliation effort to began.
To that end, on May 31, the “real” First United Methodist Church issued a subpoena to First Security Bank, seeking banking history for accounts held by, in the name of, or related to:
First United Methodist Church of Jonesboro, Arkansas
First Methodist Church, Jonesboro, Arkansas
First Church, Jonesboro, Arkansas, or
First Methodist Church of Jonesboro, Arkansas, Inc.
Brandon Lacy, attorney for that entity, quickly filed a motion to quash, or cancel, that subpoena, claiming First Methodist Church of Jonesboro, Arkansas, Inc. is not a party to the lawsuit and the banking information is irrelevant.
“A review of the docket in this case indicates a history by the parties of seeking irrelevant and personal financial records,” Lacy said in the motion filed June 1. “This is not the first Motion to Quash or for a Protective Order that has been filed. Given this history, and the fact that the Movant herein is not a party to this litigation, the Movant can identify no legitimate basis for the request for Movant’s documents. Moreover, the Intervenor Plaintiff’s counsel has failed to articulate any reason that this request is reasonably calculated to lead to the discovery of admissible evidence in the underlying litigation.”
But Judy Simmons Henry, the attorney who filed the subpoena, pointed out in response that incorporation papers for First Methodist Church show the same address, 801 S. Main St., as the original First United Methodist Church, and the officers listed for the corporation also show the same address.
Meanwhile, the Arkansas Conference is seeking to quash subpoenas for information that the exiting church has demanded.
“The requests at issue would require Arkansas Annual Conference to conduct nearly unlimited, statewide electronic searches for communications of the entire church and across a multitude of platforms for any documents touching on a wide array of issues not relevant in this case,” attorney Audra K. Hamilton said in a response on Monday. “Such a search is clearly overbroad and tremendously burdensome, if not impossible, for Arkansas Annual Conference to perform.”
The Rev. Ruben Anthony Griffin, president of the board of trustees of the Arkansas Conference, said in an affidavit that he would have to seek information from about 1,000 individuals to comply with the subpoena.
A pretrial hearing is scheduled for Friday. The trial is scheduled for Jan. 24, 2024.
The church that originally filed for quiet title offered an option to shorten the process through mediation.
However, John Baker, another attorney for the Arkansas Conference, said in a filing Monday that’s not a good option.
“Petitioner’s Jonesboro-based counsel recently has communicated to undersigned counsel that Petitioner has no interest in vacating the subject properties as part of any out-of-court resolution,” Baker wrote. “As such, Arkansas Annual Conference believes that ordered mediation is not appropriate or needed at this time and would be a waste of economic and time resources.”
The worldwide United Methodist Church bans gay marriages and LGBTQ+ ministers, but some individual churches and clergy have chosen to defy those bans. The West Ohio Conference last week passed legislation calling for “justice and empowerment for the LGBTQIA+ community,” the Columbus Dispatch reported Tuesday.
Nationally, 4,793 churches have disaffiliated since 2019, according to data collected by UM News, the denomination’s news service. At last count, 107 Arkansas congregations have gained disaffiliation agreements. The exiting churches are primarily small groups, including Caraway, Leachville, Manila and two Paragould-area congregations.
Disaffiliation agreements for three of the largest Arkansas United Methodist churches in the state were denied. Lawsuits over the property ownership in Jonesboro and Searcy are working their way through the court system.
In Fayetteville, a plan was announced to divide its membership and real estate among three separate factions of Central United Methodist Church, the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette has reported.
The “real” First United Methodist Church, while claiming to be the congregation entitled to the 801 S. Main property, has been holding its worship services at First Presbyterian Church.
