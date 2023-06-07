230607-JS-ChurchLawsuit-photo

As a dispute over ownership of First United Methodist Church’s physical property continues, the different groups involved are also battling it out in court over the right to each others’ information.

 2022 Sun File Photo

JONESBORO — As another hearing approaches in the ongoing battle over the split of what had been one of the largest churches in Arkansas, the various parties involved are fighting over the right to each others’ information.

It stems from the majority vote of First United Methodist Church to disaffiliate from the worldwide United Methodist Christian denomination over doctrinal issues, including disagreements over human sexuality.

