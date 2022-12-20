FUMC

The historic entrance to First United Methodist Church of Jonesboro is shown Monday, hours after the local congregation filed a lawsuit to prevent the Arkansas Conference of the United Methodist Church from seizing property. First Church wants to disaffiliate from the denomination.

 Nena Zimmer / The Sun

JONESBORO — After voting again Thursday to disaffiliate from the United Methodist Church and its state governing body, First United Methodist Church went to court Monday to keep the real estate the congregation has acquired since 1920.

Called a Quiet Title action, the lawsuit asks Craighead County Circuit Judge Richard Lusby to decide whether the local congregation or the Arkansas Conference of the United Methodist Church is the rightful owner.

