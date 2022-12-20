JONESBORO — After voting again Thursday to disaffiliate from the United Methodist Church and its state governing body, First United Methodist Church went to court Monday to keep the real estate the congregation has acquired since 1920.
Called a Quiet Title action, the lawsuit asks Craighead County Circuit Judge Richard Lusby to decide whether the local congregation or the Arkansas Conference of the United Methodist Church is the rightful owner.
In reaction to Thursday’s 629-9 vote, the Arkansas Conference suspended Senior Pastor John Miles and recorded a lien on its property claiming a “trust” and declared “exigent circumstances.”
In November, the Arkansas Conference denied the Jonesboro congregation’s request to disaffiliate. Late Friday, Arkansas Bishop Gary Mueller issued a letter to the Arkansas Annual Conference, explaining the move to claim the church’s property and suspend Miles.
“The membership of First United Methodist Church Jonesboro was notified twice that a meeting for church members called by Rev. John Miles for December 15, 2022, was not authorized in accordance with our long-held church structure,” Mueller said in the letter. “Rev. Miles was instructed not to hold the unauthorized meeting, but proceeded to do so. The vote, which purported to adopt new ‘bylaws’, was in violation of The Book of Discipline and illegal according to Arkansas State law.”
The Jonesboro congregation had previously voted in August to separate from the United Methodist denomination, with more than 1,300 members of the congregation casting ballots – 69 percent in favor of disaffiliation and 31 percent in favor of remaining United Methodist.
According to a press release from the Arkansas Conference of the United Methodist Church, a two-thirds majority vote (66.66 percent) was required to move forward with the disaffiliation process.
While the conference approved disaffiliation by several congregations across the state that had voted unanimously to separate from the UMC, large churches in Cabot, Jonesboro and Searcy were denied.
Church members who opposed last week’s decision declined to participate in the vote, citing the bishop’s warning.
Also at Thursday’s meeting, Justin Miles, Troy Ratliff, Barrett Pugh, Bonnie May Ron Tartt and Jenny Keller were elected “managers” of First United Methodist Church to replace the current Administrative Board, Trustees, Finance and Staff Parish Relations Committee members.
Justin Miles presided over Thursday’s special church meeting, according to minutes from the meeting that were attached to Monday’s legal action.
In seeking quiet title, the local congregation said the property was acquired without the assistance of the Arkansas Conference.
