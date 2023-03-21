JONESBORO — A counter claim filed by the Arkansas Conference of the United Methodist Church should be disregarded, a local congregation contends.
First United Methodist Church of Jonesboro filed the original court action in Craighead County Circuit Court back in December, seeking a judicial declaration that the local congregation is the rightful owner of the local property.
The congregation went to court after the Arkansas Conference filed liens against church property after the local congregation held what the conference called an unauthorized meeting on Dec. 15.
In that meeting, many members of the congregation voted to disaffiliate from the United Methodist Church and establish a new entity under Arkansas’ Revised Uniform Unincorporated Nonprofit Association Act of 2014. However, the congregation kept the name of First United Methodist Church of Jonesboro. At that same meeting, the new entity established a set of bylaws, disavowing the worldwide United Methodist Church’s rules and regulations, known as the Book of Discipline.
The Arkansas Conference, the governing body for United Methodist congregations statewide, filed a counter claim against the local congregation on March 14, the same day a judge refused to dismiss the original lawsuit, which seeks clear title to the land and buildings.
In the counter claim, the Arkansas Conference requested a court order for First Community Bank to “provide a full and complete accounting” of alleged unauthorized financial transactions made in the name of First United Methodist Church of Jonesboro. It also seeks an order for the local congregation to deliver personal property, such as vehicles and furniture, to the control of the Arkansas Conference.
The local congregation’s attorneys filed a response on Monday.
“The allegations set forth in Defendant/Counter-Plaintiff’s Counterclaim based on the United Methodist Book of Discipline or Church law must be stricken as the First Amendment prohibits civil courts from resolving church property disputes on the basis of religious doctrine and practice,” Daniel P. Dalton of Detroit, the lead attorney for the local congregation wrote, citing two previous U.S. Supreme Court decisions and one Arkansas Supreme Court case.
A majority of the members of the local congregation reportedly voted to disaffiliate from the worldwide denomination in 2022. However, that request was rejected at a special meeting of the annual conference.
The conference approved disaffiliation requests from 35 small congregations across the state, but rejected proposals from Jonesboro, the second-largest in the state, and large congregations in Cabot and Searcy.
A similar court battle is working its way through White County Circuit Court involving the First United Methodist Church congregation in Searcy.
The same attorneys involved in the Jonesboro case are involved in the Searcy case.
A trial to resolve the Jonesboro case is scheduled for the week of Jan. 29, 2024.
