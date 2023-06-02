Church plans civic-minded activities for kids

Paragould First Presbyterian Church members Al Bromberg (left), Nelda Bromberg and Beth Haizlip go over plans outlined for the Wednesday Day Camp scheduled to start June 7. Haizlip’s grandparents were among the founders of the church in 1918.

 Steve Gillespie / Daily Press

PARAGOULD — Members of First Presbyterian Church in Paragould have planned a free Day Camp for children in grades first through sixth, that will offer a focus on civics.

The Day Camp will be held each Wednesday at the church, located at 307 South Seventh St., from 1-4 p.m., starting Wednesday and continuing through July 26.