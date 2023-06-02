Church plans civic-minded activities for kids

PARAGOULD — Members of First Presbyterian Church in Paragould have planned a free Day Camp for children in grades first through sixth, that will offer a focus on civics.
The Day Camp will be held each Wednesday at the church, located at 307 South Seventh St., from 1-4 p.m., starting Wednesday and continuing through July 26.
The Day Camp will feature music, games, snacks, arts and crafts, as well as playtime, but there also will be “Civic Guest Talks.” According to Al Bromberg, one of the organizers of the program, guest speakers that are being lined up include Paragould Mayor Josh Agee, as well as representatives from Paragould Light, Water and Cable, and the local school district.
“I think one of the most interesting aspects of the kids’ program is going to be the presentations by civic people because we’ll have things like the fire truck out here,” said Nelda Bromberg, Al’s wife. They also hope to have a visit from the police department and a police dog if that works out.
Al Bromberg also stated that the civic positions the program will focus on are comparable to positions in civilizations during biblical times.
“One of the things that we’re really going to highlight is that all these positions were occupied by somebody 2,000 years ago,” Al said. “Nothing’s new about any of this.”
Some of the activities with the Day Camp will be held in the chapel at First Presbyterian Church and some will be in the Fellowship Hall. The idea overall, Nelda emphasized, is to provide a safe environment, a fun time, and a loving spirit for the children participating.
“We don’t want to impose on their normal church activity,” Al said regarding the children. “We’re not trying to convert anybody. Hopefully long after we’re gone there will be people that will step into these positions [highlighted in the program] and make a difference and care.”
He added that the guest speakers with a focus on civics will all be people who will directly affect the lives of the children as they grow up, and that the kids will not only learn about civics, but civility.
“I think it all starts with respect for each other,” Al said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.