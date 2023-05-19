JONESBORO — Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church reported to Jonesboro police Thursday morning that someone stole 31 pounds of r-410 refrigerants from its air-conditioning units at 1107 E. Highland Drive, according to a Jonesboro police report.
The theft occurred sometime between May 9 and Monday.
The value of the refrigerant is listed at $3,201.
In a separate case, a 62-year-old Jonesboro woman said a tenant who was evicted destroyed the inside of the residence in the 2200 block of Grant Avenue.
The damage is estimated at $29,000.
In another report, a 26-year-old woman said she paid $2,200 for a drywall job at the 6900 block of Arkansas 141 and never had the work done and her phone calls and texts haven’t been responded to.
Jonesboro police noted that this incident appears to have happened in Greene County, so no investigation was started.
