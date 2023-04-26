JONESBORO — A church congregation seeking title to property owned by First United Methodist Church of Jonesboro wants an emergency hearing after area banks received subpoenas seeking financial information about key leaders and members.
Two congregations now claim to be First United Methodist Church of Jonesboro – but only one is recognized by the worldwide Christian denomination’s governing body.
The majority of members of the Jonesboro congregation voted in August 2022, to disaffiliate from the United Methodist Church under terms adopted by the worldwide body in its Book of Discipline.
However, a disaffiliation agreement in which the Jonesboro congregation would receive ownership of the property in exchange for payments to the worldwide church and assumption of debt was rejected by a majority of statewide clergy and lay members during a special meeting.
The Book of Discipline also contains provisions for appeals, but members of the Jonesboro group voted to form a new organization and seek quiet title, instead.
Senior Pastor John Miles was officially suspended by the Arkansas Conference of the United Methodist Church. The Arkansas Conference, which is the statewide governing body for the denomination also declared “exigent circumstances” and placed liens against the church’s property following a December meeting in which a majority members voted again to disaffiliate and form a new organizational structure.
That group, under the name of First United Methodist Church, Jonesboro, filed suit in Craighead County Circuit Court asking that it be declared owners of the property.
The Arkansas Conference recognizes a separate group of members who had advocated staying within the United Methodist Church denomination as the real First United Methodist Church and has appointed a separate pastor. That congregation worships in the facilities of First Presbyterian Church while the litigation is ongoing.
The Arkansas Conference, which was named the defendant in the original quiet title action, filed a countercomplaint after special Judge Gary Arnold refused to dismiss the original lawsuit in March.
First Community Bank is caught in the middle of the litigation. While the bank continues to do business with the disaffiliating congregation, the Arkansas Conference claims no one with that congregation is authorized to access the funds. The Arkansas Conference is demanding an accounting from the bank for funds in the name of First United Methodist Church.
Arnold, the special judge from Saline County who was appointed to hear the original lawsuit, has scheduled a trial for Jan. 29, 2024.
But on Monday, attorneys for the disaffiliating First United Methodist Church filed a request for an emergency hearing. The motion said the Arkansas Conference issued subpoenas last week to 23 banks demanding information about business transactions with 23 individuals, including Miles and the people identified as managers of the newly-formed church.
According to copies of the subpoenas filed with the request for the hearing, the Arkansas Conference asks the banks:
“For any of the following individuals identified below, please produce copies of all documents, created or modified since January 1, 2014, evidencing the opening, closing, authorized signer change, and change in name or ownership of any form of account with your institution for which they are or have been an authorized signer, as well as all documents, correspondence or resolutions related to the opening, closing, changing of authorized signer, or changing of name or ownership of such accounts.”
Daniel P. Dalton, the attorney for the disaffiliating church, said in Monday’s filings that the information sought from all these banks is irrelevant.
“As the subpoenas make plain, the Conference is going after the personal financial records of individual members of the First United Methodist Church, Jonesboro, Arkansas and publishing their social security numbers and bank account numbers in an apparent attempt to harass and intimidate them,” Dalton wrote. “Among those whose financial records the Conference has targeted are those who testified against the Conference at the [temporary restraining order] hearing.”
As of late Tuesday, there has been no response for the request for an emergency hearing.
Hundreds of individual United Methodist congregations across the nation have sought and been granted the right to disaffiliate due to doctrinal disputes regarding human sexuality.
While about three dozen smaller congregations in Arkansas have been granted permission to leave. The Jonesboro congregation is among three larger churches that were denied disaffiliation. The other two were in Searcy and Cabot.
A fight over First United Methodist Church in Searcy is being litigated in White County Circuit Court. The same lawyers involved in the Jonesboro case are employed in the Searcy case.
