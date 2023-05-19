JONESBORO — Attorneys for a Jonesboro church congregation seeking to leave the United Methodist Church but wanting to retain ownership of church real estate are now asking a judge to order mediation with the church’s governing body.
The Arkansas Conference of the United Methodist Church is fighting to keep the First United Methodist Church property on Main and Union streets in trust.
Meanwhile, attorneys for another group claiming to be the “real” First United Methodist is seeking to intervene in the case. Attorney Judy Simmons Henry has said in her motion that she represents 412 members who have not renounced their membership in the United Methodist Church.
Special Judge Gary Arnold was scheduled to hold a hearing this morning in Craighead County Circuit Court on issues unrelated to the proposed mediation.
In 2019, the Christian denomination’s worldwide governing body established a process to allow congregations that want to leave because of disagreement over current church doctrine.
While the Arkansas Conference has approved requests from 102 congregations, primarily, churches with low membership, First United Methodist Church’s request was denied last November, reportedly because many members had complained that the local church leaders had conducted an unfair process.
The congregation voted Dec. 15 to form a new church, over the objections of the denomination’s bishop and other state leaders.
Following the vote, state church leaders declared “exigent circumstances” and placed liens against the property.
The congregation then filed a circuit court petition for “quiet title” on Dec. 19 to determine the true owner of the real estate.
On Thursday, attorney Chris A. Averitt, on behalf of the congregation that filed the petition, requested mediation.
“The Petitioner, the First United Methodist Church, Jonesboro Arkansas (‘Jonesboro Church’) in good faith, believes that, although protracted and expensive litigation and appeals may ultimately prove to be necessary, there remains the possibility of a pathway to peach through a mediated resolution with the Arkansas Conference of the United Methodist Church, Inc.,” Averitt wrote in Thursday’s motion.
Also Thursday, other attorneys for the petitioner congregation sought an order to force the Arkansas Conference to respond to a series of questions as part of the discovery process in which parties seek information related to the case.
“The Conference contests the Jonesboro Church’s claim to title based not on the neutral principles of Arkansas law but based on the religious principles from the United Methodist Church’s Book of Discipline,” attorneys Daniel P. Dalton and James L. Cresswell Jr. wrote. “The Conference also contends that the recognized members of the Jonesboro Church are not the real Jonesboro Church and even contests the validity of their votes.
“In response to the Jonesboro Church’s forty-eight distinct Requests for Production, the Conference objected to every single request and produced zero documents.”
On Monday, Henry, representing the “real” First United Methodist Church, urged the judge to recognize her clients and allow them to intervene.
“Petitioner, improperly named as First United Methodist Church, Jonesboro, Arkansas, is a group of as yet unidentified individuals, previously part of FUMC’s congregation,” Henry wrote. “They chose to voluntarily withdraw from any affiliation with the United Methodist Church and the Arkansas Conference and establish a new church. This group formed a new corporate entity, enacted new bylaws, replaced FUMC’s signage with their own, and began identifying themselves as ‘First Church’ or First Methodist Church’ in all contexts aside from this lawsuit.”
Henry said her client “has always been and continues to be the legitimate and true First United Methodist Church, Jonesboro, Arkansas.”
Commented