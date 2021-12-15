JONESBORO — With Christmas just around the corner, First Youth classes at First United Methodist Church are delivering poinsettias to residents at local nursing homes, rehabilitation centers and shut-ins.
Associate Pastor Matt Knight said the Sunday school class wanted to do something special for Christmas this year in honor of Pastor Patty Soward, who died of cancer earlier this year.
The class and the congregation gave money along with money from the church’s Care Fund.
Soward worked on Christmas projects every year and the church has continued her projects – one being helping homeless veterans by handing out gift sacks for Christmas along with food, toiletries, clothes and blankets. That was done this year in coordination with the Beck Pride Center at Arkansas State University.
Another one Soward’s projects was providing Christmas gift bags for residents at assisted living facilities. This year the church delivered more than 150 gift bags to residents at both Sunset Gardens and Aspen Gardens.
“Patty touched the whole church,” Knight said, noting that’s why the church started the Patty Soward Memorial Fund, which was used to fund other Christmas projects at the church.
One is the Polar Express where the congregation purchases Christmas gifts for needy children who have been identified by their schools.
“We let the parents give $5 so they feel like the helped pay for their child’s presents,” Knight said. “It makes them feel good.”
There were 170 bags given out this year to students at Micro Society Elementary School, International Studies School and the Jonesboro Kindergarten Center.
Another project funded by the memorial fund was giving coats to students in need at the Micro Society Elementary School, gift sacks with supplies to each resident at the Craighead Nursing Center, special gifts for the women of In His Wing Ministries, and gifts for every elementary student at Success Achievement Academy as well as gift cards for the faculty.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.