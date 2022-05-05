JONESBORO — Two Republican candidates will face off for Craighead County Circuit Clerk in the May primary with the winner facing Democrat Deborah S. Johnson during the General Election in November.
Andrew Stricklin, ballot position one, will run against David Vaughn, ballot position two, for the Republican nomination for the position.
Stricklin was born and raised in Craighead County where he graduated from Nettleton High School and is a graduate of Arkansas State University with a bachelor’s degree in business management with an emphasis on human resource management.
The son of Carl and Jane Stricklin and grandson of W.A. and Lina Mae Kimbrell, his family were the original owners of the Fish Boat Restaurant in Jonesboro. He said that growing up in the family business provided him valuable skills that will be beneficial as circuit clerk.
“When my family first opened the Fish Boat Restaurant, I was too young to stay home alone,” Strickland said. “Once I was old enough to stay home, I was also old enough to bus tables. By the time we had served the people of Northeast Arkansas and Southeast Missouri for nearly 30 years, I had worked in every position. From those years of experience, I learned the importance of leadership, understanding how each position in a organization works and subsequently works together. That is something I will put to use in the Circuit Clerk’s Office.”
He said on Wednesday that he feels that he is a excellent candidate because of his experience as both a deputy circuit clerk and a district court clerk.
“From my over seven years of combined experience and knowledge from working in both the Circuit Clerk’s Office and the District Court Clerk’s Office, I will be able to hit the ground running on day one to take care of the duties of Circuit Clerk,” Stricklin said, noting he is familiar with software used in the position.
Stricklin has also served the community through the American Cancer Society, Habitat for Humanity of Greater Jonesboro, Jonesboro Fraternal Order of Police (associate member) and Jonesboro Police Department Citizen Police Academy (graduate session VII).
He is also associated with both the Republican Party of Arkansas and the Craighead County Republican Committee.
He said that public service was instilled in him as a teenager at an early age on his journey to obtain the rank of Eagle Scout in the Boy Scouts of America.
“It helped to develop my strong belief that I hold until this day,” he said, “that service to others is the rent we pay for our short time here on Earth.”
Stricklin has been a life-long political activist in the Republican Party of Arkansas starting with his college years serving as an officer in the Arkansas State College Republicans, the state secretary in the Arkansas Young Republicans and several terms as secretary for the Craighead County Republican Committee.
“The Circuit Clerk’s Office has been in the news a great deal in recent years with many issues arising from poor management and inexperienced leadership,” Stricklin said. “As circuit clerk, I will be in my office and working alongside my staff to take care of the enormous responsibility of being the custodian of the records for the Circuit Court here in Craighead and the ex officio county recorder. There are a number of issues that our next circuit clerk will be required to address and correct. I want to put my experience and knowledge to work in this daunting task ahead.”
Vaughn said on Monday that he too plans to straighten of the Circuit Clerk’s office.
“If elected my priority will be to put the office back on the right track,” he said. “This means making sure that the employees are well trained in all aspects of the office. Also making sure they have the tools they need to do the job accurately and efficiently. We have great people employed all across Craighead County, including in the Circuit Clerk’s Office. I will make this a much better work environment. We will serve the public with honor and integrity. My goal is to have the best customer service of any county government office in the state.”
Vaughn, 55, is a fourth-generation Craighead County resident.
“I am a Christian and a conservative Republican,” Vaughn said. “My wife and I are members of Prospect Missionary Baptist Church.”
Vaughn is the father of two adult children, Spencer and Raylee Vaughn, and the stepfather of Kyla Foster.”
He said that he attended Brookland School from the first grade until his graduation in 1985 before attending Arkansas State University, where he majored in business administration.
After which, he attended the Arkansas Police Academy at Black River Technical College and graduated top five in his class.
“I have had countless hours of continuing education since that time,” he said, noting that he has served Craighead County for 21 years as a deputy sheriff.
“I have served continuously and loyally,” Vaughn said.
He said he feels that he is uniquely qualified for this office through his leadership qualities and his time spent working at the Sheriffs Office.
“These two offices are linked together by the circuit court system,” he said. “I have worked within this system for my entire career. I have worked with the same files and forms, using the same computer system since we joined the statewide Court Connect System several years ago. The land records system is something that I am not as familiar with but I have great people in the office already that will help me with this.”
“I chose to run for this office after talking to several county officials and others that work within the system,” Vaughn said. “A few subjects that constantly came up were number one leadership, and after that were honesty and integrity, along with work ethic. All of these things go hand in hand with the job that I do now. After talking with my family the decision was really easy.”
Early voting for the Preferential Primary Election begins on Monday at 8 a.m. and ends at 5 p.m. on the Monday prior to the election on Tuesday, May 24.
