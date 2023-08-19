JONESBORO — District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause Friday to charge a Jonesboro woman with three felonies in two separate incidents.
Charika Horsman, 31, is accused of using a counterfeit $100 bill to pay for food at a Sonic on East Parker Road on Thursday.
Fowler charged her with first-degree forgery in that incident.
In the second incident, Horsman is accused of residential burglary and theft of greater than $1,000 but less than $5,000 in a July 28 case where she and her friend are accused of stealing items from a residence in the 1400 block of Twin Oaks Drive.
Fowler, noting several failure to appear (FTA) charges in her criminal history, set Horsman’s bond at $75,000.
Her next court date is Sept. 28 in Craighead County Circuit Court.
In other cases, Fowler found probable cause to charge:
Helen Newsome, 40, of Jonesboro, with felony FTA; ordered held without bond until hearing before a circuit court judge.
Warren Keith, 54, of Jonesboro, with felony FTA; $15,000 bond.
John Denton, 41, of Jonesboro, with felony and misdemeanor FTA, no insurance and driving on a suspended license; $42,500 total bonds.
Kerras McAdory, 38, of Jonesboro, with felony FTA; $15,000 bond.
Braelyn Moore, 20, of Jonesboro, with theft greater than $1,000 but less than $5,000 and possession of marijuana; $5,000 bond.
Marlon Tramble, 34, of Brookland, with being a felon in possession of a firearm; $25,000 bond.
Jerry Arnold, 40, of Jonesboro, theft of a credit/debit card; $5,000 bond.
