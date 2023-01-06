JONESBORO — A new year brought a new park to Jonesboro.
Last week, city officials accepted and recorded the deed to 24 acres at 3522 Strawfloor Drive, on the southwestern edge of the city, to be preserved in its natural state.
JONESBORO — A new year brought a new park to Jonesboro.
Last week, city officials accepted and recorded the deed to 24 acres at 3522 Strawfloor Drive, on the southwestern edge of the city, to be preserved in its natural state.
The city council voted in September to accept the donation from B&G Land Co. following several months of debate over terms.
While the land is on the southwestern edge of the city limits, it’s also adjacent to two upper class residential subdivisions.
The property will be named Beatrice Park in memory of Beatrice Lynch Sloan, whose family and descendants have owned the land for more than a century.
Attached to the donation deed was a list of restrictions for use of the property that Mayor Harold Copenhaver said his office prepared to assure the public that the park won’t attract a lot of traffic to the neighborhood.
“I just want to again thank the Sloan family and B&G Land Company for this generous donation, and as mayor I will honor their wishes for the property and maintain its natural beauty,” Copenhaver said Thursday. “When areas like this are lost, they cannot be regained, so we have to think long-term when it comes to greenspace. This donation was a great first step in the process.”
Parks Director Danny Kapales said not much will be happening there for a while.
“We are in the process of designing the sign and a memorial biography plaque for Mrs. Beatrice Lynch Sloan,” Kapales said. “Right now we are simply maintaining the grounds as per our agreement, and ensuring that the property is secured, monitored and safe for the community to enjoy. We are having tree experts examine the property to identify any trees or plants that need attention.”
Among the restrictions made part of the deed include bans on camping, lighting, noise and construction.
Residents of two neighboring residential subdivisions initially opposed the donation because of concerns over traffic, litter and nois e. However, those concerns were alleviated by the restrictions placed on the property.
Copenhaver had said the city would incur only minimal costs to maintain the property.
