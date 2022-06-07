JONESBORO — Mayor Harold Copenhaver has reached out to Arkansas State University to help fight Jonesboro’s mosquito population.
For more than 20 years, Jonesboro has contracted with Vector Disease Control for mosquito abatement. The company uses trucks to spray individual neighborhoods, and during the peak of the mosquito season does weekly flyovers.
In recent months, some city council members have indicated they may be willing to spend more on the contract if it could have a significant impact.
The mayor has enlisted the help of Dr. Tanja McKay, professor of entomology at ASU, to collaborate with city officials and VDC.
“We’re looking not only for immediate ways to reduce mosquito problems but long-term solutions to this too common warm-weather irritant,” Copenhaver said Tuesday. “A coordinated effort partnering with both Arkansas State University and Vector could reduce or eliminate potential future health concerns that come with mosquitoes. And the fewer mosquitoes, the better so anything that Dr. McKay and her team can help with is appreciated.”
Jim Stark, the Jonesboro manager for VDC, said he knows McKay is passionate about mosquito research. “I’m open to anything she’s got to offer,” Stark said.
McKay said it’s too early to know how much involvement she and her students will have in the coming months. However, she said a major component she envisions is education.
“Educating the public about our mosquitoes, educating the public that we’re not going to get rid of these mosquitoes, but we can make a dent into them by different practices. Looking at cleaning up our backyards. Looking at getting rid of standing water, our behavior changes.”
Fighting mosquitoes is complicated, McKay said, because Jonesboro has multiple types. Some are from rice fields, while others breed as the result of unsanitary practices in neighborhoods.
McKay said Jim Stark, the Jonesboro manager for VDC, has been a great help to her in her research since coming to ASU in 2004, and she respects the work the company does on the city’s behalf.
“It’s not that they’re not doing a good job; they’re just overwhelmed,” McKay said of VDC. “And I think increasing the human capacity, including us, and helping, I think it would be advantageous to the city. And just educating the public that they are doing what they can do. And we’re here to help on the science side, too.”
VDC mobilized its spray trucks in late May.
Stark said the mosquito population at present is very low.
“It’s not bad now, but you know and I know it’s coming,” Stark said. “A lot of rice is up and flooding now, so it won’t be long.”
He said he is already making plans for additional work near July 4, as usual.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.