JONESBORO — A city council committee is scheduled to resume discussion of Jonesboro Mayor Harold Copenhaver’s proposed 2022 operating budget Tuesday afternoon.
The finance and administration committee began its review of the proposed spending spending plan during a special meeting on Dec. 2.
The proposed $56,715,008 million operating and maintenance budget represents an almost $2.6 million, or 4.8 percent, increase from the current year’s budget. Projected revenue of $62,121,548 is about $7.7 million, or 14.2 percent, more than had been projected for 2021.
Copenhaver also proposes establishing a minimum salary in 2022 of $14 per hour for the lowest-paid employees, hiring more police officers and tripling spending on sidewalk construction and street overlays. Raising those lower salaries are is expected to affect about one-fourth of the city government’s workforce.
Also on Tuesday’s agenda is a proposal to raise the salaries of department heads and other key employees, such as police and firefighters.
The committee will meet at 4 p.m. in Municipal Center, 300 S. Church St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.