JONESBORO — City officials and community leaders gathered along Creath Avenue Monday morning to mark a milestone in plans for a pedestrian and bicycle trail that will connect the Arkansas State University campus to downtown Jonesboro.
“This is about bridging the gap,” Copenhaver said, as a train passed in the background. “This is the first step of which I hope many are to come. Bridging the gap in our community, then bridging the gap to other communities, and bridging the gap to other regions.”
The mayor said the project has been a long time in coming.
“This 2 million dollar project will create a safe passage for pedestrians and cyclisst from ASU to downtown Jonesboro,” Copenhaver said. “The current project will use the Marion Berry Overpass as a means to get over the railroad tracks, but ultimately it will include a dedicated pedestrian flyover bridge for a more direct connection.”
Copenhaver said he placed a high priority on speeding up the work on the project when he took office in 2021. And he acknowledged it took a lot of work from a lot of people.
“There is a lot that goes into these types of projects – it’s certainly more than just laying down a wide patch of concrete to say the least,” the mayor said.
Part of the process has been securing right of way from dozens of property owners along the route and coordinating with City Water and Light on a plan to relocate utilities.
“This takes a lot of time to do right, but now we are ready to move forward,” Copenhaver said, adding that the trail project has already played a role in redevelopment projects along the route.
The city is expected to advertise for bids for construction in early 2023, said Brian Richardson, the mayor’s chief administrative officer.
