JONESBORO — Both the city and a landlord want a man with a criminal record out of a house in southwestern Jonesboro.
City officials filed suit Aug. 12, seeking an order of abatement for a house at 900 Melton Drive, claiming “This property is well known as a place which facilities the commission of crimes against the peace and dignity of the City of Jonesboro, Arkansas, and such activity should be abated to eliminate this reputation.”
The city has taken action at other locations over the years, but this is the first time such a complaint has been filed in an upscale neighborhood.
The two-story, 4,200-square-foot residence is owned by Jonesboro resident Jeff Brown, but is occupied by Willis Hooks under an “oddly-worded lease-purchase agreement,” Chris Jester, Brown’s attorney, told The Sun on Friday.
Jester filed a lawsuit on Long’s behalf Aug. 10 for “unlawful detainer,” seeking a court order for Hooks to leave after he reportedly ignored a notice to vacate, “Due to your failure to maintain the premises in a safe, healthy, or habitable condition as well as you causing or permitting the premises to become a nuisance.”
Jester said Hooks entered into the lease-purchase agreement in October 2014, through a real estate management company that no longer exists. He made a non-refundable $20,000 deposit on the property and has made monthly payments ever since, Jester said.
Long inherited the house from his grandmother.
“The city attorney, Carol Duncan, called my client, and said, ‘Hey, you’ve got to do something. From what I understand, there were more calls to that house in 2020 and 2021 than any other house in the entire city,’” Jester said. The unlawful detainer lawsuit was filed after Long met with Duncan to discuss the issue further.
The abatement complaint filed by the city outlines a number of incidents since 2016. Jonesboro police provided The Sun with copies of 19 incident reports that were filed over that five-year period, many of which had Hooks as the complainant or victim.
Several people who didn’t live there were arrested at the scene on charges ranging from domestic violence, theft and drug possession.
On July 21, Hooks, himself, was arrested at the house on drug possession charges. And on July 29, Hooks was served with a warrant charging him with violating terms of his probation in a Greene County theft by receiving case, citing Hooks’ July 1 arrest for drug possession.
On July 29, police arrested a man at the house on charges of failing to register as a sex offender.
Jester said Long had taken a hands off approach to the house while the real estate company managed the property. After that business closed, he still had little interaction with Hooks. Though neighbors had told Long some strange things were going on, he didn’t know things were as bad as Duncan had described to him, Jester said.
The Troutt Law Firm filed a response to the city’s complaint Friday afternoon on behalf of Hooks.
“The Separate Defendant asserts all affirmative defenses, including, but not limited to accord and satisfaction, arbitration and award, comparative fault, discharge in bankruptcy, duress, estopel, failure of consideration, fraud, illegality, injury by fellow servant, laches, license, payment, release, res judicata, set-off, statute of frauds, statute of limitations, and waiver,” Troutt attorney Bailey Eggerr wrote in the response.
More than 30 rental properties in the 1800 block of Cedar Heights Drive have been under a criminal abatement since 2010. It bans convicted felons from that block and gives police the right to conduct searches without warrants. Signs dot the street warning felons to stay away.
Statistics showed that crime dropped in 2010 by 45 percent in the following six months.
But there’s never a guarantee that a judge will go along with such measures.
In 2011, a judge refused the city’s effort to close a 54-unit apartment neighborhood on West Nettleton Avenue after saying he couldn’t find a legal precedent for such a sweeping action.
The city’s first criminal abatement involved some rental units on Main Street, The Sun reported in 2004. In that case, the building’s owner consented to the abatement after police found a methamphetamine lab inside.
