JONESBORO — Cutting trees may be more difficult for the Jonesboro Parks and Recreation Department after four chainsaws were stolen from its storage area at Craighead Forest Park, according to a Jonesboro police report.
Brandon Shrader, assistant director of Parks and Recreation, told police the chainsaws have a combined value of $1,789. He told police he believes an employee stole the items.
In other Jonesboro police reports:
Police arrested Lucas Shoop, 31, of the 3400 block of East Nettleton Avenue, on Thursday morning following a traffic stop at the intersection of Matthews Avenue and East Nettleton Avenue. He is being held on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine or cocaine less than 2 grams and felony possession of drug paraphernalia.
Police arrested Jermaine Stewart, 29, of the 800 block of Garland Street, Forrest City, on Thursday morning following a traffic stop at the intersection of Flint Street and West Washington Avenue. He is being held on suspicion of two counts of possession of a Schedule I or II not meth or cocaine, possession of marijuana and tail light violation.
Police arrested Trevor Poston, 41, of the 1100 block of Cartwright Street, on Thursday morning following a traffic stop at the intersection of South Gee Street and West Matthews Avenue. He is being held on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of marijuana, possession of a Schedule IV or V drug less than 28 grams, driving on a suspended license and no proof of insurance.
Police arrested Greg Allen, 56, of the 1800 block of Cedar Heights Drive, on Wednesday night following a traffic stop at the intersection of East Johnson Avenue and State Street. He is being held on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, felony and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding, driving on a suspended license and misdemeanor failure to appear.
A 29-year-old Jonesboro man reported Wednesday evening that someone entered his residence and stole items from the 1400 block of West Monroe Avenue. Taken were a PlayStation 5 valued at $900, a headset valued at $100 and two PlayStation controllers valued at $160.
An 85-year-old Jonesboro man reported Wednesday afternoon that someone entered his residence in the 1100 block of Cartwright Street and stole $300 in cash.
A 40-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Wednesday afternoon someone broke into her residence in the 200 block of Chestnut Street and stole items. Taken were $1,000 in cash and a half bottle of Hennessy cognac.
A 36-year-old Jonesboro man told police Wednesday morning that he was struck with a baton and robbed in the 2300 block of Sheffield Drive. Taken was a tablet computer valued at $100.
A 36-year-old Jonesboro man and a 31-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Tuesday morning that someone broke into their vehicles and stole items in the 300 block of North Caraway Road. Taken were a Ruger .380-caliber pistol, a Sig Sauer .380-caliber pistol, $4,970 in cash, a nail gun worth $450, credit cards and a driver’s license.
A 42-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Tuesday morning another motorist pointed a gun at her in a road rage incident in the 3400 block of Red Wolf Boulevard.
State Beauty Supply, 2103 Grant Ave., reported to police Tuesday afternoon that two forged checks were cashed on the business’ bank account. The checks totaled $10,836.
