JONESBORO — Changes in regulations for drone aircraft in agriculture have opened up new opportunities in other ways.
One local business hopes to prove drones can provide a more precise aerial application to the fight against mosquitoes.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
One Day: 1.50
4 Weeks: 18.80
12 Weeks: 56.40
24 Weeks: 112.80
52 Weeks: 244.40
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day
|$1.50
|for 1 day
|4 Weeks
|$18.80
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$56.40
|for 84 days
|24 Weeks
|$112.80
|for 168 days
|52 Weeks
|$244.40
|for 365 days
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through The Jonesboro Sun All-Access.
Verify your Times Dispatch print or online subscription account here. Get access to weekly electronic editions and all Times Dispatch web content. To purchase a subscription to The TD, call 870-886-2464.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
One Day: 1.50
4 Weeks: 18.80
12 Weeks: 56.40
24 Weeks: 112.80
52 Weeks: 244.40
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day
|$1.50
|for 1 day
|4 Weeks
|$18.80
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$56.40
|for 84 days
|24 Weeks
|$112.80
|for 168 days
|52 Weeks
|$244.40
|for 365 days
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through The Jonesboro Sun All-Access.
Verify your Times Dispatch print or online subscription account here. Get access to weekly electronic editions and all Times Dispatch web content. To purchase a subscription to The TD, call 870-886-2464.
JONESBORO — Changes in regulations for drone aircraft in agriculture have opened up new opportunities in other ways.
One local business hopes to prove drones can provide a more precise aerial application to the fight against mosquitoes.
Representatives of Apex Drone Services of Jonesboro provided a demonstration last week for Jonesboro Mayor Harold Copenhaver and other city officials.
For many years, the city has contracted with Vector Disease Control International for mosquito abatement. This evening, the city council is scheduled to consider a resolution to provide $250,000 toward increasing this year’s fight, including $151,000 for Vector’s aerial spraying operation to fly twice a week, instead of once, for the remainder of the season.
Sam Vickers, a co-owner of Apex Drone Services, said Monday his company hasn’t made a formal proposal to the city, and Copenhaver said he hasn’t made any commitments to Apex.
“I have been looking for more resources to combat mosquitoes in Jonesboro,” Copenhaver said following last week’s demonstration. “This is a new-age concept, and we want to give it a close examination to see if it’s viable and appropriate. We appreciate our current service and they are very responsive, but I’m always looking at ways to improve cost effectiveness and a better outcome for our community.”
Jonathan Cottingham, Apex chief of operations, said he discovered last year the drones could be legally used for more than agricultural applications, including forestry, tick control and aquatics.
“Roadside spraying, train tracks, things like that,” Cottingham explained. In winter, Cottingham said, drones can be used to help clear roads of snow and ice.
“You can actually put de-icer in that,” Cottingham said of the drones’ tank. “ … Think of Bono Hill in the winter time.”
Danny Kapales, Jonesboro’s parks director, said he saw potential for using the drones in Craighead Forest Park to fight pine weevils, which are starting to plague the region.
“Being able to get that top half of that tree where we can’t get up there,” Kapales said. “ … You’re starting to see pine trees drop everywhere.”
He said he also saw the potential to use drones for maintenance of ballfields.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.