Drone

A drone aircraft sprays liquid over a retention pond at Joe Mack Campbell Park as part of a demonstration last week of alternatives to traditional mosquito spraying.

 Keith Inman / The Sun

JONESBORO — Changes in regulations for drone aircraft in agriculture have opened up new opportunities in other ways.

One local business hopes to prove drones can provide a more precise aerial application to the fight against mosquitoes.

inman@jonesborosun.com