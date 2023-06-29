JONESBORO — City officials have adjusted the hours of operation for community centers, which can provide relief from the heat for area residents whose homes don’t have electricity or air conditioning, Jonesboro Communications Director Bill Campbell said Wednesday.
The National Weather Service reported that dangerous triple-digit heat would arrive in Northeast Arkansas earlier than previously expected.
The region is under an extensive heat warning through 11 p.m. Friday. The high temperatures today and Friday were expected to reach 102 degrees, with a heat index of 110.
Campbell said Parker Park Community Center, 1506 N. Church St., will open three hours earlier than usual and will be open from 12 noon to 9 p.m. today and Friday. Allen Park Community Center, 3609 Race St., will open 30 minutes earlier and operate from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.
The Earl Bell Community Center, 1212 S. Church St., will operate its normal schedule, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., according to Campbell.
Jonesboro Economical Transportation, the city’s public transit system, will provide free rides to anyone who requests a ride to the centers, Campbell said.
Depending on conditions, Campbell said the community centers may operate extended hours on Saturday. However, the National Weather Service said there’s a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms, mainly after 1 p.m. Saturday, with cooler temperatures expected.
