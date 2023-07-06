JONESBORO — The uptick in mosquitoes came a little earlier this year, and Mayor Harold Copenhaver said Wednesday and his staff is working with Arkansas State University and the city’s mosquito control contractor to find some relief.
Unfortunately, the mayor said, the solutions may not come this season.
“The uptick is due to the state the rice fields are at at this point,” Copenhaver told The Sun.
The city is surrounded by 140,000 acres of rice fields, and mosquitoes hatched from those fields are the primary source of the city’s infestation, he said.
Spraying all that acreage isn’t feasible, given a manpower shortage, he said.
Vector Disease Control Inc. provides both ground and aerial spraying for Jonesboro, Paragould, Brookland, Trumann and Wynne, among other cities in the region.
Jim Stark, who supervises the local operations, said not only are they earlier, there’s more of the pests this year.
“Most of the rice was planted earlier,” Stark said, adding that most of the harvest will be completed earlier as well, and the mosquito problem will subside earlier. But for the next two months, he said, it’s going to take a lot of effort to put down the pests.
The company will do weekly aerial spraying, beginning late next week, and will continue that process for eight consecutive weeks.
VDC has had difficulty in finding enough drivers for the ground effort, forcing some daytime employees to work at night, as well. Stark said he has even driven the truck some nights.
Copenhaver said he met with ASU officials on Wednesday and found the biology department also has staffing issues at this time of the year.
City officials had considered the use of drones to supplement VDC’s spraying effort, but that, too has proven to fall short.
Copenhaver said he hopes to be able to enlist the help of his Mayor’s Youth Council to assist ASU and VDC in research for future seasons.
Residents in the service area who have requests or mosquito complaints may all the Jonesboro office at 870-933-6939, or toll-free at 855-933-6939.
