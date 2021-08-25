JONESBORO — The City of Jonesboro is looking into the possibility of purchasing more GRIDSMART cameras like the one placed at the intersection of Main Street and Johnson Avenue on Aug. 10.
Bill Campbell, the city’s communications director, said the cameras would be used by the city’s Traffic Department to aid with traffic flow. The cameras can change traffic lights from red to green if no traffic is coming from the other direction. It also collects data that can be used by the Traffic Department to aid with traffic flow.
“They (the cameras) are for traffic flow; they make lights work better,” he said. “We’re still studying the pilot program (at Main and Johnson).”
He stressed the cameras’ use won’t be primarily used for law enforcement purposes.
“You can’t write tickets based on cameras,” Campbell said. “It’s against the law to do it in Arkansas.”
He said some states allow tickets to be issued from camera footage.
Campbell said the city is looking at using grant money for possible cameras purchase by using the federal COVID-19 relief and mitigation funding.
“Grant money can be used for safety projects,” he said.
He said the city is putting together a safety package to try to get grant money to fund it.
“The whole safety package is in the planning stage right now,” Campbell said.
Campbell said Regina Burkett, Community Development director who writes grants for the city, said the city hasn’t written a grant yet, but is seeking funding.
He said the cameras could be utilized by the police department for investigative purposes.
The Jonesboro Police Department released a statement about the camera at Main Street and Johnson Avenue and its use by the department:
“After reviewing data collected by our new GRIDSMART camera that collected information about traffic activity at the intersection of Main Street and Johnson Avenue, we conducted a two-hour special patrol that resulted in 17 stops, 15 tickets, 10 warnings and two arrests.
“This comes after our new GRIDSMART cameras identified concerning traffic activity at the intersection. While the system currently is not designed to distinguish between legal and illegal right turns, it does gather extensive traffic data that can be used for traffic light actuation (changing the signals red/yellow/green) and giving insight into best dates/times for real-world special patrol assignments.
“Overall, the GRIDSMART system has shown great success in its first two weeks, and we look forward to hopefully using this system across more intersections in the future.”
