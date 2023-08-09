JONESBORO — Officials are looking to expand Parker Park Community Center, as the city prepares to open bids for a new public swimming pool.
The Jonesboro Land Bank Commission voted Tuesday to authorize staff member Monica Pearcy to negotiate with the owners of two lots just south of the park at 1506 N. Church St.
The land bank commission was established in 2018 to fight blight, increase home ownership, stabilize property values in neighborhoods and provide affordable housing. Pearcy is a licensed real estate agent and the commission also serves as the city’s agent to assist in buying and selling of property on the city’s behalf.
Both one-acre lots the city is interested in purchasing have Pine Street addresses. One, which contains an 1,100-square-foot house, was recently appraised at $112,000, Pearcy said. The adjacent vacant lot was appraised at $66,000, she said.
“They said they were open to hearing an offer,” Pearcy said of the property owners.
Danny Kapales, the Jonesboro’s parks director, said the city would need to purchase both lots in order to make an expansion viable. He said Parker Park is heavily used.
“Looking at our parks system, obviously Jonesboro has continued to grow and expand, and our park system has not fully grown with the growth of the city,” Kapales said. “And so, as we continue to look at locations like Parker Park, somewhat is outgrowing the boundaries of that location.
“Being able to obtain some property on the edge of that property to just secure it for potential future growth, whether it be just green space, pavilions, picnic areas or whatever down the road, just protecting it for that future growth of the park is what we’re looking at.”
Kapales noted that the park will lose some of its current green space when the new swimming pool is constructed in the northeastern corner of the property behind the community center building.
Bids for the swimming pool project will be opened on Aug. 23.
