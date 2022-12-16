JONESBORO — Local officials expressed concern Thursday about the inability to significantly reduce injuries and deaths resulting from car crashes.
Federal law requires states and urbanized areas like Jonesboro to establish annual goals under the Toward Zero Deaths (TZD) national strategy.
In recent years, rather than reducing numerical goals for fatalities and injuries in the state, the goals have been slightly higher each year.
During a meeting of the Northeast Arkansas Regional Transportation Planning Commission, Sunny Farmahan, who coordinates metropolitan planning organizations for the Arkansas Department of Transportation, said the current targets are based on more accurate data being provided by more and more police agencies that hadn’t shared their data in the past.
The commission is a federally-funded metropolitan planning organization (MPO). It’s responsible for helping plan the best use of federal transportation funding in Jonesboro, Brookland, Bay, Bono and the unincorporated portion of Craighead County between those cities.
Craig Light, Jonesboro’s chief engineer, said the state still needs to do better.
“But the last several years, the number keeps creeping up and creeping up,” Light said. “How do we compare to other states? We’ve got to be one of the worst fatality rates in the nation. That’s got to change at some point.”
Later, Jonesboro City Council member Ann Williams, who also serves on the commission, said ArDOT and the city still need to address the hazards pedestrians face on East Johnson Avenue (Arkansas 91) near the Arkansas State University campus.
City officials have requested permission to establish a new pedestrian crossing near State Street to align with where pedestrians naturally want to cross the busy five-lane road to access a convenience store. Because it’s a state highway, ArDOT must consent to any changes made to the roadway. Light said he has not received an answer to the request.
Williams said many people who live north of Johnson Avenue don’t have access to cars, and she often sees people in wheelchairs trying to cross the street.
“I think we’ve become callous as drivers,” Williams said. “We don’t want any inconvenience. But we think it’s okay for pedestrians to have to – in all kinds of weather – cross and go a great distance to a traffic light to a protected place. And we expect them to be perfect and cross at specific places that are not reasonable for them to have to do.”
Farmahan said ArDOT is planning a number of safety improvement projects that will help improve driver safety, but he pointed out ArDOT is responsible for 16,000 miles of road surface throughout the state.
Despite their misgivings, the local commission voted to adopt the statewide safety targets that reflect more than 700 fatalities per year.
