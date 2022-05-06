JONESBORO — After approving substantial raises in starting pay for police and firefighters, city council members will now consider wage upgrades for animal control and code enforcement officers, and engineering staff.
The council’s finance and administration committee will consider the proposal, which would increase the overall city budget for the year by just under $74,000.
Brian Richardson, the city’s chief administrative officer, said the proposed raises are intended retain already qualified employees, while also attracting new people to vacant positions.
The proposal also adds a code enforcement officer position to the staff, Richardson said.
The plan also includes significant upgrades to the salaries of traffic signal technicians.
“We’ve placed a lot of additional responsibilities on these technicians with the addition of all the cameras in the intersections,” Richardson explained.
The committee will also consider a proposal to seek federal funding of $746,796.52 for the purchase of five hybrid gas/electric trolley style buses totaling $878,584.14. The city would be required to provide $131,787.62 as 15 percent matching for the grant.
A request to amend the city’s contract with Ritter Communications for phone and internet services to provide fiber optic cable to the new shooting sports complex is also on the agenda.
