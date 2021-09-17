JONESBORO — A city council member wants his colleagues to weigh in on two national hot-button issues.
Bobby Long is sponsoring a resolution declaring Jonesboro a “Pro-Life City,” and another opposing COVID-19 vaccine mandates.
The council’s public services committee will consider the proposals Tuesday afternoon.
Neither resolution has the force of law. However, Act 392, approved by the state Legislature in March, affirmed a municipality’s right to declare itself a pro-life city and to urge municipal employees to “develop and implement innovative and creative ways for promotion” of the anti-abortion message.
Springdale declared itself a pro-life city in 2019, and the Washington County Quorum Court declared itself a pro-life county in May.
It’s not unusual for cities to pass non-binding resolutions, but they typically involve encouraging Congress, the Arkansas General Assembly or voters to approve measures that directly affect municipal funding, such as for roads.
Long titled his second proposal, “Resolution supporting healthcare freedom and choice regarding vaccine mandates.”
It says in part, “the City of Jonesboro believe (sic) competent adult individuals have the right to control their own healthcare decisions and should not be mandated to make healthcare choices required by their employer, government, or any other authority other than themselves.”
The proposed resolution also says “Therefore, be it resolved, that the City of Jonesboro hereby advise and request that our elected state Senate and House Members elected to represent the people of this state, pass legislation directing employers in Arkansas, healthcare authorities and officials, and all other persons holding authority over Arkansas residents and citizens,” to make their own individual choice.
It also says the state should make it illegal for state or local governments to require proof of vaccination as a condition for receiving public services.
By Friday, many constituents had sent emails to council members, either urging support or urging that the proposals be rejected. Here is a sample of the correspondence:
Laveda Brown: “Why would any Christian be against Pro-Life? This is not an issue about a woman’s health! This is an issue for a child’s life. If women have an issue, teach them about birth control. If a woman does not want a child there are many couples praying for a child that would be blessed to adopt an unwanted child.”
Jack Shipley: “I believe that all children are a gift and have the right to live. I want this city to represent what I believe and that resolution to make Jonesboro a prolife city is just that.”
Shleigh Givens: “Please protect the integrity of the non-partisan elected body! It is disturbing to see divisive, partisan politics creeping into the city council agenda, school board meetings, and even the library board.”
Emily Allen: “Jonesboro is full of diversity, lifestyles, and choices, please don’t label the city with partisan politics.”
Holly Stuart: “We are a town of people that won’t even wear a mask to save a neighborhood. We are in no way, shape or form pro life. Please stop this from happening.”
Elizabeth Robison: “This is not at all the purpose of a city council. The only point of such a vote or designation is to make some partisan stand, and the council is one of the few remaining nonpartisan elected bodies. As a constituent, I strongly urge you to vote NO on such a proposal, as it is simply a divisive measure that is outside the purview of any city council.”
Cara Sullivan: “This is a cynical move to bolster Mr. Long’s base and gain political capital by whipping people up into a frenzy – exactly what we don’t need more of right now.”
Laurie Sherrill: “I understand that Jonesboro has the opportunity to be designated a ‘Pro-life City.’ I think this would be a wonderful designation to carry, signaling that our community values and protects all. Great idea! Let’s do it. In name and deed.”
Robert Robinson: “The unequivocal right to bodily autonomy is inherently American, and I believe that violating this autonomy is conversely inherently un-American. Reproductive rights are essential to a free nation, and to compromise on this value is a betrayal to this nation’s ideals.”
Kevin Gore, rector of St. Mark’s Episcopal Church: “If the city of Jonesboro wishes to take a stand on being ‘prolife’, then please invest in shelters. Take a stand against the death penalty. Take a stand against the abusive nightmare that is ‘conversion therapy’. Require COVID vaccinations of those who can be. Ensure that everyone has access to healthcare, not just those who can afford to live a healthy life because of the luck of the draw. These are policies that would absolutely show, as Mr. Long puts it, ‘The City of Jonesboro, Arkansas resolves to provide equal protection for life at all stages.’”
Greg Meeks: “This resolution is a celebration of life and it reiterates our commitment as a city to all our residents whether inside or outside the womb. I hope you do the right thing and vote for life.”
Regarding the vaccine resolution, Paul Vellozo: “To be clear I am a physician, I work every single day in the front lines of healthcare. We are seeing a lot of desperately ill people that would not have been ill or hospitalized or die if they had just taken the vaccine. To encourage people to do otherwise is irresponsible and is not something that should be endorsed by the city administration.”
The committee will meet at 4:30 p.m. in the council chambers of Municipal Center, 300 S. Church St.
