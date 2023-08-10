230810-JS-backpack-photo-nz

Volunteers hand out backpacks to families during the 2022 Jonesboro Back to School Festival at Allen Park Community Center in Jonesboro. This year’s event will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Parker Park Community Center, located at 1506 N. Church St. in Jonesboro.

JONESBORO — G.R.O.W. NEA has partnered with the City of Jonesboro for the 5th annual Back to School Festival, which will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Parker Park Community Center, located at 1506 N. Church St. in Jonesboro.

Thanks to the partnership, free transportation will be provided via the city’s Jet bus system for the first time ever, according to G.R.O.W. NEA volunteer Candace Evans.