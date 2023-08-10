JONESBORO — G.R.O.W. NEA has partnered with the City of Jonesboro for the 5th annual Back to School Festival, which will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Parker Park Community Center, located at 1506 N. Church St. in Jonesboro.
Thanks to the partnership, free transportation will be provided via the city’s Jet bus system for the first time ever, according to G.R.O.W. NEA volunteer Candace Evans.
There will be transportation to and from four other locations across town, including the Allen Park Community Center at 3609 Race St., the E. Boone Watson Community Center at 1005 Logan Ave., the Jonesboro Pool and Recreation Center (formerly the YMCA) at 1421 W. Nettleton Ave. and the Full of Joy Church at 2120 Thorn Street; with routes running every 30 minutes from 9:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Evans said that they have partnered with the city and many organizations and businesses to provide free backpacks, school supplies, haircuts and much more for children in kindergarten through 12th grade.
“Of course, there’ll be haircuts by professional stylists, as well as the backpacks, which are set up for the different age groups, because we know the elementary school children need the crayons, the markers, all that good stuff,” she said. “And then those that are in the middle and high school typically need folders, binders and things.”
Plus she noted that the event is for everyone, no matter what school from Jonesboro to Nettleton to Brookland, Westside and Valley View.
“Everyone is welcome,” she emphasized.
With over 700 backpacks, she said the non-profit organization intends to help as many as they can and will run until supplies are gone.
“This is the first year that we are working with the city and it’s a huge deal because typically with most back to school rallies, everyone’s responsible for getting there, but this year we will have transportation,” Evans said.
“Mr. Tony Thomas with the City of Jonesboro Transportation has been very helpful with getting the transportation set up from the different locations, where anyone can come and pick up backpacks,” she said. “One of the biggest things that we know hinders some people is transportation and with it being on the north side of Jonesboro we want to ensure that everyone is getting service.”
She explained that residents can get on the bus at any of the listed locations, ride the Jet bus to the event, and then ride the bus back.
“That way they can partake in all the festivities that are going to be going on there,” she said. “I’m pretty excited. If they get to one of those pickup locations, they’ll be transported to Parker Park and get the school supplies.”
