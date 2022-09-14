JONESBORO — A week after a Union Pacific train derailed in the area, Jonesboro city leaders are taking steps to build a bridge over the tracks on Gee Street.
Both Gee Street and South Culberhouse Street had to be closed at the railroad crossings, during a busy morning travel time last week, illustrating the need for the proposed overpass.
On Tuesday, the city council’s finance and administration committee endorsed a resolution seeking a federal grant for the $10.3 million project. The full council will consider the proposal next week.
“Whereas the City of Jonesboro has seen the safety concerns caused by the railroad crossing on Gee Street including preventing first responders from reaching emergency locations and being forced to find alternative routes resulting in critical delays of service,” the resolution reads.
The Arkansas Department of Transportation already has plans to construct the proposed overpass, eventually. However, if the city could win a U.S. Department of Transportation Railroad Crossing Elimination grant, construction could begin in about two years, Regina Burkett, the city’s grants administrator said.
Brian Richardson, Mayor Harold Copenhaver’s chief administrative officer, said about 6,000 vehicles cross the tracks daily on Gee Street.
“When there’s a blockage on that track, it’s a long ways around,” Richardson said. “Most recently, there was an incident out at Riceland that caused some delays there and we feel like it’s certainly worth asking for.
“We hope that it helps to spur some redevelopment of Gee Street, as well, if we’re able to get this, but our primary concern is for first responders to access people.”
It’s not the only major grant officials are working on.
Copenhaver hopes to team up with some private entities to win funding for improving broadband access to the entire city.
The committee was poised to consider a grant application for a $20 million project under the National Telecommunications and Information Administration’s Middle Mile Grant Program. However, Burkett said she’s found an even better, less restrictive source of funding just since last week.
“I think we need to look more deeply into it than what we have, before we would ever move forward with it,” Burkett said.
