JONESBORO — With sales tax revenue running well ahead of previous years, Mayor Harold Copenhaver wants to speed up the purchase of new vehicles for police and other departments.
The city council’s finance and administration committee on Tuesday endorsed the proposal to order $3.67 million in vehicles and equipment in the current year, rather than waiting until 2023.
Through September, city and county sales tax collections are about $3.3 million ahead of 2021 collections.
Steve Purtee, the city’s finance director, said the city took a similar approach last year, authorizing $1.7 million in purchases.
“We still have eight vehicles on order from that previous year,” Purtee said.
All the purchases will be made through the state bidding process or cooperative purchasing agreements with other government agencies. Purtee said new state purchasing contracts have already been released, allowing the city to get a head start on purchasing for the new year.
“This will allow us to address that, get in front of that purchasing position, instead of behind it,” Purtee explained.
The proposal is expected to go to the full council for approval on Oct. 18.
The resolution that would authorize the purchase notes that “the nationwide shortage in vehicle inventory and in the equipment supply chain are ongoing and inventory availability is impaired for both in state and out of state inventories.”
Under the plan, the city would buy 20 Ford police package sport utility vehicles, one Chevrolet police package SUV and two Harley Davidson police package motorcycles.
The fire department would get a new $800,000 firetruck.
The street department would get three pickups, while two pickups each would go to the building maintenance, parks and sanitation departments.
One new vehicle each would go to the animal control, code enforcement, inspections and planning departments.
Also, the street department would receive trucks and trailers directly involved in maintenance.
