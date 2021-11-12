JONESBORO — City officials want to slow things down a bit, at least on two state highways within the Jonesboro city limits.
Prior to the city council’s regular meeting Tuesday, the council’s public safety committee will consider a resolution to ask the Arkansas Department of Transportation to lower the speed limit on Arkansas 91 (East Johnson Avenue) between Main Street and Red Wolf Boulevard from 45 mph to 35 mph. The Northeast Arkansas Regional Transportation Commission did a study of in 2020 and documented car crashes and pedestrian accidents along that stretch, particularly near the Arkansas State University campus.
The proposed resolution also seeks to lower the speed limit on Arkansas 18 (East Highland Drive) between Distributor Drive and Barnhill Road from 60 to 45.
Bill Campbell, the city’s communications director, didn’t have traffic statistics available for the current year.
“But it’s pretty unanimous around here that with all the near misses and problems, we don’t need numbers to recognize the dangers on these two roads,” he said.
If the resolution gains the endorsement of the public safety committee, the full council would vote on the proposal in December.
In the regular meeting, the council will hear the first of three required readings of a proposed ordinance that would waive competitive bidding and authorize a new contract with Blue Cross Blue Shield to continue to provide health insurance coverage for city employees.
Mayor Harold Copenhaver told the council’s finance and administration committee this week the new contract represents a 3.5 percent increase in employee premiums. The city pays 70 percent of the cost. He projected the increase would cost employees about $5 extra per pay period next year.
Council members will hear the second readings of proposed ordinances that would:
Rezone the building at 4600 E. Nettleton Ave. from R-2 single family residential to C-3 general commercial at the request of Jarrett Holladay. Waive competitive bidding and enter into an agreement with Active Network LLC for hosted registration software for the parks department.
Place various traffic control signs at designated locations as determined by the city’s traffic control committee. Among the changes would be to reduce the speed limit on West Jefferson Avenue to 25 mph and place all-way stop signs at Nisbett Street and West Jefferson Avenue.
Resolutions on the agenda would:
Award a $1,139,394 contract to Bailey Contractors, the low bidder for construction of a new building maintenance facility.
Use $74,000 in federal hazard mitigation funds to purchase storm damaged property at 3901 Willow Road from Diane Maness.
Purchase additional right of way along the planned route for a pedestrian trail between Arkansas State University and Church Street.
Place municipal liens on several properties to recover the cost of code enforcement action.
Schedule a public hearing on a proposed conditional use for a billboard at 2701 Paula Drive.
The council will meet at 5:30 p.m. in Municipal Center, 300 S. Church St.
The public safety meeting will begin at 5 p.m.
