JONESBORO — The City of Jonesboro has distributed $328,000 in federal funding to three local non-profit organizations that address homelessness, Mayor Harold Copenhaver announced.

“These non-profits are highly invested in serving the homeless in Jonesboro, and it seemed only right to help them with these funds that the federal government made available,” Copenhaver said in a news release. “I appreciate so much the caring and hard work they do, and I am grateful to our grants department, especially Madelynn Williams, for managing this process,” Copenhaver said.