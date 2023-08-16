JONESBORO — The City of Jonesboro has distributed $328,000 in federal funding to three local non-profit organizations that address homelessness, Mayor Harold Copenhaver announced.
“These non-profits are highly invested in serving the homeless in Jonesboro, and it seemed only right to help them with these funds that the federal government made available,” Copenhaver said in a news release. “I appreciate so much the caring and hard work they do, and I am grateful to our grants department, especially Madelynn Williams, for managing this process,” Copenhaver said.
Crowley’s Ridge Development Council, Helping Underserved Belong (The HUB) and The Sure Foundation were presented donations from the city because of their proven dedication to those in need, Copenhaver said.
Through one-time funding provided by the federal government’s Community Development Block Grant program, the city allocated $200,000 for CRDC to provide emergency rent payments to those who faced financial hardship during the pandemic. The funds assisted 127 families – including 125 who were facing eviction and two unsheltered needing first month’s rent and deposit.
The HUB was presented $43,000 to aid in opening the Promise House, which will be a supportive living center for women leaving situations of domestic violence and in need of resources and job skills.
The Sure Foundation, which opened The Hope House earlier this year in north Jonesboro, received $85,000 to increase supportive services for the homeless and install ADA-compliant infrastructure.
