JONESBORO — City officials hope to make more progress in improving the condition of city-owned streets this year after taking a different approach for contracting the work.
The Jonesboro City Council on Tuesday will consider a $1,190,698.68 contract with Atlas Asphalt, Inc. for street overlays.
Craig Light, the city’s chief engineer, said the city in recent years approved contracts based on the unit prices of materials and not on specific street jobs.
“This past year, we weren’t successful in getting much done,” Light said Thursday. “And so this year, we’re executing a contract with a performance bond that will actually get the work done this year.”
From a dollar standpoint, the city only completed slightly more than half the work budgeted for 2022, Light said.
In alphabetical order, street resurfacing is scheduled at:
Chalky Street from Allis to Patrick Street.
East Oak Avenue from Rains to Kitchen Street.
Nestle Road from C.W. Post to Stanley Road.
Rogers Chapel Road from Highland Drive to the city limits.
Mitzi Lane from Daybreak Drive to Pratt Circle.
Daybreak Drive from North Patrick Street to 200 feet east of Pratt Cirlce.
Greenmeadow Lane from Brentway Lane to Prairie Drive.
Wood Sgtreet from Alexander Drive to Wood Springs Road.
In addition to work on city-owned streets, the Arkansas Department of Transportation has approved contracts for millions more in projects to begin this year within Jonesboro, including resurfacing parts of Red Wolf Boulevard and East Johnson Avenue (U.S. 49) between Highland Drive and Paragould Drive, Brown’s Lane and Race Street, U.S. 63 south of Bono and major reconstruction of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
