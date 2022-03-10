JONESBORO — With the price of gasoline skyrocketing, the City of Jonesboro will have to adjust budgets to deal with it.
“Like everything else, we have to have fuel to function,” Police Chief Rick Elliott said Thursday. “We may have to do a cleanup ordinance at the end of the year. Gas prices have far exceeded what we budgeted.”
Elliott said the police department spends about $300,000 a year on gasoline.
He said the change to 11-hour shifts for patrol officers has helped decrease the amount of fuel used by the department.
The City of Jonesboro has more than 300 vehicles – roughly 200 police vehicles, fire, streets, sanitation departments and JET, the public transportation entity.
“Preparing for price fluctuation is something we have to be diligent about,” Mayor Harold Copenhaver said in a statement Thursday. “That’s in the back of my mind anytime we talk about rising tax receipts. Will they offset rising costs? It’s a management issue that our directors and chiefs are well aware of.”
The city is prepared for such emergencies, though.
“We have strategic gas reserves for emergencies. We do get a discount for buying bulk, but these are part of the rising prices and daily fluctuations that we have to be prepared for,” said Bill Campbell, director of communications for the City of Jonesboro.
He said the city has seen an increase in prices by more than 40 percent since the first of the year.
So far, JET hasn’t seen an increase in ridership. Its average is 325-375 a day, which isn’t unusual, according the Michael Black, JET director.
According to an article by The Associated Press, with gas prices at record highs across the U.S., an increasing number of governors and state lawmakers are calling for the suspension of gas taxes to provide relief to motorists who are facing the prospect of even higher pump prices as the country cuts off Russian oil imports.
Proposals for a “gas tax holiday” to counter inflation had been moving slowly in Congress and state capitols before Russia invaded Ukraine, but they have gained momentum this week amid surging prices that averaged $4.25 a gallon on Wednesday, according to AAA.
Critics of the proposals say there is no guarantee the savings would get passed on to consumers and worry that suspending gas taxes could hurt funding for road projects. Even so, the eye-popping prices at the pump are prompting lawmakers to act.
State Rep. Jack Ladyman, R-Jonesboro, said he hasn’t heard of a suspension of state taxes on gasoline being discussed in Arkansas
“I don’t know of any movement” for a special session to address the issue, he said.
He pointed out that the state tax on gas funds the state Highway and Transportation to build and maintain roads across the state.
According igentax.com, Arkansas collects 24.8 cents per gallon for gasoline and 28.8 cents for diesel.
Ladyman said he doesn’t believe oil companies are trying to gouge customers.
“There’s a lot that plays into this that people don’t understand,” he said.
Ladyman said the Biden administration should open up exploration for oil in the United States.
State Rep. Brandt Smith, R-Jonesboro, said Gov. Hutchinson would have to call a special session to address the issue, and he pointed out the Legislature just concluded its fiscal session. He said he hasn’t heard any movement about temporarily rolling back state taxes on gas.
Smith said opening up exploration would help make the U.S. self-sufficient for oil. He said the U.S. shouldn’t rely on getting oil from Iran, OPEC or Venezuela.
“These countries aren’t our allies,” Smith said. “We can’t depend on these countries for oil.”
