JONESBORO — City officials on Tuesday will get a look at a new proposed land donation that has previously spurred controversy.
The city council’s public services committee will hold a special meeting to consider a proposed resolution to accept the donation of 24 acres at 3255 Strawfloor Drive.
Under the proposal, the Sloan family’s B&G Land Co. would donate the property. The property would be known as Beatrice Park, in honor of the late Beatrice Lynch Sloan.
“Grantee shall protect and preserve the natural landscape and beauty of the area and maintain it predominately as greenspace,” according to a covenant.
The covenant also provides that access to the property shall only be at designated points on public city streets. No housing would be permitted.
The property is at the terminus of Casey Springs Road, near Ridgefield Christian School, and the RidgePointe and Sloan Lake Estates residential subdivisions.
Attorney Jim Lyons, who represents property owner associations at both subdivisions, had threatened legal action earlier this year after Mayor Harold Copenhaver entertained a more expansive land proposition.
Contacted Thursday, Lyons said he wasn’t aware of the new proposal.
The primary objection neighboring residents had expressed involved large crowds attracted to the property by disc golf events.
Brian Richardson, Copenhaver’s chief administrative officer, said disc golf is not part of the plan for the land to be donated, should the city accept the property.
Lyons told The Sun he would contact his clients before offering a public comment on the new proposal.
The proposal under consideration in March called for the city to buy 33 acres for $500,000. The company would donate another 33 acres, and John and Lee Ann Sloan would have provided another 76 acres to the city in the form of a no-cost lease.
The committee will meet at 5:30 p.m. in Municipal Center, 300 S. Church St.
If the committee endorses the proposal, it would be forwarded to the full council.
