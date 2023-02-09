JONESBORO — Approval of a consultant contract to develop a master parks plan for Jonesboro will also involve residents from across the city, Parks Director Danny Kapales said.

The Jonesboro City Council on Tuesday approved a $190,000 contract with Halff Associates Inc. of Little Rock to provide professional services for the plan. Kapales said the finished product would be a 10-year blueprint of what the city’s park system should be.

