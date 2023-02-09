JONESBORO — Approval of a consultant contract to develop a master parks plan for Jonesboro will also involve residents from across the city, Parks Director Danny Kapales said.
The Jonesboro City Council on Tuesday approved a $190,000 contract with Halff Associates Inc. of Little Rock to provide professional services for the plan. Kapales said the finished product would be a 10-year blueprint of what the city’s park system should be.
“This is going to be about a nine-month process,” Kapales said in response to a question from Council member David McClain. “We have a Parks Advisory Committee, so they’ll be part of this. I think the (council’s) Public Services Committee will be part of helping with this, so there will be both these groups. And then I do feel like there will be other citizens groups that will be brought in.”
The city, with the help of another organization has already been workinjg on a master trail plan for the city. Kapales said Halff’s work will be an overlay for that plan.
“There’s going to be quite a few opportunities for all citizens to have a say in what direction this plan is going to go,” Kapales said.
Among other matters, the council heard the first of three required readings of a proposed ordinance that would change the name of the Jonesboro, Arkansas, Residential Housing and Healthcare Facilities Board to the Jonesboro, Arkansas, Public Facilities Board. It would also broaden the power of the board to facilitate financing for more types of projects.
The original board was established in 1978, under the authority of a state law. The intent was to provide low-interest financing for first-time homeowners.
The board’s powers were expanded in 1980 to assist in financing nonprofit educational and medical facilities. Michele Allgood, an attorney who consults with the board, said that the state has added numerous projects that financing assistance could be provided since then.
Allgood stressed that no city taxpayer funds are at risk with any financing measures the board takes.
The council also heard the first reading of an ordinance proposed by Weston Wagner to rezone 0.95 acres at 804 Belt St. from R-1 single family residential to RM-12 multifamily.
Council members also heard the second reading of an ordinance proposed by Wescott Enterprises, LLC, to rezone 1.55 acres at 5618 S. Caraway Road from R-1 to C-3 general commercial. The wooded property also has frontage on Stadium Boulevard.
The proposal carries a limited use overlay to exclude RV parks.
Also heard for a second times was an ordinance proposed by Cornerstone United Methodist Church to rezone 2.83 acres at 1916 Disciple Drive, off of East Johnson Avenue (U.S. 49) from R-1 single family residential to C-4 Neighborhood Commercial. The land is adjacent to the church’s worship campus.
A public hearing on a proposal by Curtner Asset Management LLC to abandon a portion of right of way along undeveloped Bonaparte Cove, which is east of Royale Drive, off of Dan Avenue, was set for 5:25 p.m. Feb. 21.
