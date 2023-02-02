JONESBORO — Project CARE and schools in Craighead County are joining to create the Transition Job Fair from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at St. Bernards Auditorium, to pair special needs graduates with jobs.
Project CARE, a non-profit created last year by Jonesboro Mayor Harold Copenhaver to serve the community’s special needs population, is the acronym for City Administrators Ready to Engage.
It has roughly 40 participants representing area schools, programs, health care partners and state services.
The Project CARE Transition Job Fair is an opportunity to connect special needs high school students with entry-level jobs and continuing education upon graduation.
Nearly 400 students from nine area schools will attend.
Interactive breakout sessions will focus on employer expectations, navigating public transportation, and social media etiquette.
More than 40 vendors will offer various opportunities, including planning for how to join the work force immediately after graduation, follow a trade-school path or seek higher education.
For more information, contact Shelly Anderson, executive assistant to the mayor, at sanderson@jonesboro.org or 870-882-3350.
