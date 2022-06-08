JONESBORO — Thanks to American Rescue Plan (ARP) ESSER III funds, twice as many students are able to participate in this year’s City Youth Summer Learning Camp at City Youth Ministries in Jonesboro.
According to a press release from Arkansas State University on Friday, the City Youth Ministries (CYM) program is one of 30 summer and extended-year learning programs across Arkansas to receive the Summer Learning Supplemental Grant.
According to their website, CYM offers academic tutoring as well as extra curricular activities, while maintaining a Christ-focused environment through discipleship groups, praise and worship and devotional time.
Hannah Caddy, executive director at City Youth Ministries, said on Wednesday that she was very pleased with the extra funding this year, which has given 100 students the opportunity to participate in City Youth Summer Learning Camp this year, which is twice as many as CYM would generally be able to provide for, and the slots are all full this year already.
City Youth Summer Learning Camp, which started on June 1 and will run through July 28, is for students in the first through the ninth grades within the Jonesboro community at no cost to the students and their families.
“We have individualized learning plans for each of the students which focuses on literacy and math,” she said, “We focus on social and emotional learning by utilizing extra circular activities for enrichment with activities such as banking and budgeting, tennis lessons, basketball camp, yoga and dance classes.”
Although the students are mostly from the Jonesboro Public Schools, Caddy said the camp was open to all the local schools.
Although parents provide transportation to CYM, the ministry will be providing the transportation for their field trips this summer, which will include a visit to the National Civil Rights Museum in Memphis, a tour of the Forrest L. Wood Crowley’s Ridge Nature Center in Jonesboro, swimming at the Jonesboro Pool and Recreation Center and a trip to the local movie theater.
She said that without the grant, not only would they not have been able to accept as many students, they also would not have been able to take the children on the trips they have planned for the students over the summer.
Caddy said that her and Mandy Zipfel, the learning loss coordinator for Jonesboro Public Schools, wrote the grant to apply back in April.
She said the grant, which is a reimbursable grant, will let them spend up to $75,000 as long as it is within the guidelines of the program.
Caddy said the ministry can spend the money up front and then the state will pay them back. As of now she said they have budgeted for $58,426.16.
“It has been really cool to be able to work with A-State on this,” Caddy said. “We feel very thankful that we can dream big for our kids and the funding allows us to meet a lot of needs in our community... and for that we are most thankful.”
This second round of ESSER III federal relief funding was allocated to mitigate student learning loss as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and to support social and emotional development. The grants range between $35,000 and $75,000 for the award period of May 15 to Aug. 15 and are provided by the Arkansas Department of Education’s Division of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE), Arkansas State University and its sponsored initiative, the Arkansas Out of School Network (AOSN).
Together, they have awarded $1.8 million in American Rescue Plan (ARP) ESSER III funds throughout the state this year.
Laveta Wills-Hale, network director of the Arkansas Out of School Network, said in the release that even before the pandemic disrupted all aspects of student life, Arkansas struggled to meet the demand for afterschool and summer learning programs.
“For every child in an afterschool program in Arkansas, three more are waiting to get in,” she said. “The same is true for summer learning programs. In 2019, more than 26,000 additional children would have been enrolled in a program if one were available to them.”
“We will continue working tirelessly to mitigate the impacts of the pandemic and to ensure all children have access to quality afterschool and summer learning programs,” Wills-Hale said, noting that the funding is a critical resource to communities and programs across the state.
“With the first round of funding, we have seen innovative programs offered that support learning for students at all age levels,” Pfeffer said.
“Research shows that summer learning loss is a real issue for many students, particularly those from economically-disadvantaged households,” she said. “Summer learning experiences that include academic enrichment, ongoing access to social-emotional supports, and access to experiences that connect students to hands-on opportunities provide enrichment and exposure that mitigate learning regression.”
“The awardees for this next round of funding are well deserving, and we look forward to seeing their programs in action,” Pfeffer said.
The Afterschool and Summer Program grant competition for the 2022-2023 term will close on July 15.
For more information about the ESSER III grant funding program, contact the Arkansas Out of School Network at 501-660-1012 or visit their website at https://www.aosn.org or for more information about the City Youth Ministries visit online https://www.cityyouthministries.com.
