JONESBORO — One element of a proposal for the city to acquire 142 acres of new park land may need some legal clarification.
City officials are considering an offer from the Sloan family in which the city would buy 33 acres from the family’s B&G Land Co. for $500,000. The company would donate another 33 acres, and John and Lee Ann Sloan would provide another 76 acres to the city in the form of a no-cost lease. Wednesday’s edition of The Sun reported some of those incorrectly, Kitty Sloan, secretary of B&G Land Co., said.
If the proposal is accepted, the city would use $140,000 in general funds and $340,000 that would be provided by the Jonesboro Arkansas Residential Housing and Medical Facilities Board to make the purchase.
However, that entity may not have authority to provide money for that purpose. The board was originally established to provide low-interest loans to home buyers in the 1980s in a time when interest rates were in the double digits.
The board’s mission was later expanded to serve as a conduit for financing nonprofit medical facilities, including the recent expansion of St. Bernards Medical Center.
As those home mortgages were paid off, the board accumulated a surplus of funds. The board contributed $60,000 to the Veterans Village project.
According minutes from a July 21, 2021 board meeting, the board still had a balance of $377,551. At that same meeting, the board heard a presentation in which city officials requested participation in funding the purchase of the Sloan property, located along Strawfloor Drive at the end of Casey Springs Road, near Sloan Lake Estates and the RidgePointe subdivision.
The facilities board voted Aug. 25 to participate in the land purchase, if the city would amend the ordinance that created the board to give it the power to invest in non-housing or medical purposes, according to minutes from that meeting. So far, that hasn’t happened.
A drop-in public informational meeting will be held from 6:30-7:30 p.m. today at Municipal Center, 300 S. Church St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.