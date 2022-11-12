PIGGOTT — The election results are in for Clay County and, unlike many other counties, there will be no runoffs in the county.
On the county level there were three justice of the peace races, which included districts 1, 6 and 7.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
One Day: 1.50
4 Weeks: 18.80
12 Weeks: 56.40
24 Weeks: 112.80
52 Weeks: 244.40
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day
|$1.50
|for 1 day
|4 Weeks
|$18.80
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$56.40
|for 84 days
|24 Weeks
|$112.80
|for 168 days
|52 Weeks
|$244.40
|for 365 days
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through The Jonesboro Sun All-Access.
Verify your Times Dispatch print or online subscription account here. Get access to weekly electronic editions and all Times Dispatch web content. To purchase a subscription to The TD, call 870-886-2464.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
One Day: 1.50
4 Weeks: 18.80
12 Weeks: 56.40
24 Weeks: 112.80
52 Weeks: 244.40
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day
|$1.50
|for 1 day
|4 Weeks
|$18.80
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$56.40
|for 84 days
|24 Weeks
|$112.80
|for 168 days
|52 Weeks
|$244.40
|for 365 days
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through The Jonesboro Sun All-Access.
Verify your Times Dispatch print or online subscription account here. Get access to weekly electronic editions and all Times Dispatch web content. To purchase a subscription to The TD, call 870-886-2464.
PIGGOTT — The election results are in for Clay County and, unlike many other counties, there will be no runoffs in the county.
On the county level there were three justice of the peace races, which included districts 1, 6 and 7.
Justice of the Peace, District 1, went to Republican Neal “Poppy” Smith, who won with 304 votes, while Democrat Richie Culver received 170 votes.
The Justice of the Peace, District 6, position went to Republican Dennis Haines with 246 votes, compared to Independent Drew Alexander Calhoun’s 99 votes.
Finally, Justice of the Peace, District 7, went to Republican Randy Kingston, who won with 240 votes, while Democrat Ryan Carter had 175 votes.
Piggott residents elected a new mayor and city clerk as both incumbents lost to their opponents.
Mayor went to Bradley Pistol Scheffler with 660 votes, while incumbent Travis Williams came in at 448 votes; and city clerk went to Nikki Blue with 567 votes, while incumbent Julie McMillon trailed close behind with 528 votes.
Council Member North Ward, Position 2, in Piggott went to incumbent Kevin Jones, who had 620 votes to Daniel Steen’s 479 votes; meanwhile, Council Member South Ward, Position 2, went to incumbent Jamey Parks with 610 votes, while Julie Davis came in at 482 votes.
Rector will also be seeing a new mayor, after Shawn Brandon won the race with 236 votes, beating Lark S. Sigsby, who had 186 votes.
In Corning, the mayoral race went to incumbent Gregory O. Ahrent, who had 501 votes, while his opponent, Adam Smith, had 303 votes.
Also in Corning, the incumbents kept their positions in the city council races. North Ward, Position 1, went to Terry Masterson with 441 votes to Vernie Carpenter’s 353 votes; and North Ward, Position 2, went to Ray Vannoy with 451 votes to Karen Young’s 348 votes.
There were also three constable races.
The South St. Francis Constable position went to Republican John Midkiff with 350 votes compared to Democrat David R. MacDonald Jr.’s 110 votes.
The Liddell & Chalk Bluff Constable position went to Independent Fred Hicks, who had 85 votes, compared to Republican Robert E. Hill’s 74 votes.
Also, the South Kilgore & Gleghorn Constable position went to Independent Kirk Scobey with 245 votes, while Republican Denver Roofe received 225 votes.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.