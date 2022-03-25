JONESBORO — The Quorum Court will meet on Monday to consider the clean up ordinance for budget year 2021.
The ordinance will reconcile and finalize the 2021 annual operating budget for Craighead County.
If passed, a copy of the ordinance will be filed in the Office of the County Clerk and will be available for inspection and copying by any person during normal office hours.
Other items on the agenda to be discussed will include:
a resolution to reappoint Jeff Steiling to the MAPC Board.
a resolution to appoint Tommy Holmes to the Southridge Fire Board.
a resolution to appoint Tom Linsey to the Philadelphia Fire Board.
The meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. in the basement of the Craighead County Annex at 511 Union in Jonesboro.
