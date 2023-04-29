JONESBORO — A lot of people are taking advantage of the Craighead County District Court’s amnesty program, according to Chief Clerk Bridgett Clifft.
As of Friday morning Clifft said, “So far, we have had 424 people sign up for amnesty with 295 of those participants taking care of their matters without having to appear in court.”
The program is for people who failed to appear (FTA) at their district court hearing and for those who fell behind on their fine payments.
“FTAs can be handled at the window with $100 down and $50 per month without appearing in court,” according to a Jonesboro Police Department news release.
The program began on April 5 and continues until 9 a.m. May 17, according to Clifft.
Defendants who participate must bring $100 with them: $50 to begin paying off their fines and $50 goes to the law enforcement agency which arrested the defendant.
The defendants are also put on a payment plan of generally $50 a month to take care of their fines.
When a person fails to appear for their court hearing, their driver’s license is suspended.
“FTAs, where the underlying charge(s) do not require a court appearance, can be handled at the clerk’s window with $100 down and $50 per month without having to appear in court. A release for their license will be issued upon payment unless there are fees owed on prior FTAs,” according to JPD.
When the first amnesty program was held in 2017, 6,000 people had warrants quashed by the judges.
Call CCDC at (870) 933-4581 for more information.
