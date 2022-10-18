JONESBORO — It’s too late to register for the Nov. 8 general election, but it’s not too late for those who are registered to update their information, Craighead County Clerk Lesli Penny said Monday.
Due to a reporter’s error, an article in Saturday’s edition of The Sun contained incorrect information regarding voter registration.
“Please keep in mind that Craighead County voters on a current, active roster can update their registration at any time, during early vote and even at the polls election day,” Penny said.
The deadline for voters who are registered in one county but have moved to another county within the state to update their registration is Nov. 4.
Early voting begins Oct. 24 in Arkansas.
In Craighead County, the Craighead County Election Annex, 315 W. Jefferson Ave., and the Lake City Courthouse Eastern Annex, 113 Cobean Blvd., will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays. Early voting will end at 5 p.m. on Nov. 7.
Voters will be electing statewide officials, a prosecuting attorney, city and county officials and deciding whether to approve proposed constitutional amendments and a local library millage change.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.