MANILA — With no hospitals or urgent care facilities within 15 miles of Manila, Dr. Tommy Wagner has entered into an agreement with St. Bernards to provide after-hours and weekend Urgent Care services in Manila seven days a week.
Wagner said on Thursday that the expanded care concept arose from western Mississippi County’s central location among hospitals and urgent cares, with nothing offered in a 15-mile radius.
Being a native of Manila, Wagner said he has always envisioned bringing something closer to home.
“I have always wanted to do something like this but it became incomprehensible after the start of Covid,” he said, noting that they have been short staffed anyway since the beginning of the pandemic.
“This is a positive thing all the way around,” Wagner said. “I really am excited about this and know that it is a win-win for the community, my staff and all our patients.”
According to a press release, St. Bernards entered an agreement with Wagner to provide uninterrupted care for patients and their families at Wagner Medical Clinic, which is located at 3364 W Highway 18 in Manila.
“The timing just seemed right,” Wagner said. “It felt like this was a great opportunity.”
The expanded care services, which will be opening soon, marks the first clinic of its kind in western Mississippi County.
“It has been a quick process,” he said, noting that he is proud of the fact that the partnership is about serving the community.
“St Bernards’ priorities are in the right place,” he said. “They are putting patients first.”
The only hold up so far has been getting all the credentials approved and in order, he said, noting that he hopes to have the after-hour clinic up and running by mid to late May.
Doctors Health Group President John Lieblong with St. Bernards Healthcare said in the release that Dr. Wagner’s team will continue its practice at the clinic, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and then St. Bernards physicians and providers will staff the clinic after hours and on the weekends.
“The clinic will operate like our other four Urgent Care facilities, two in Jonesboro, one in Paragould and one in Kennett, Missouri,” Lieblong said. “Patients can visit us without an appointment for non-emergent injuries and illnesses.”
Wagner said that many of his staff have also chose to help with after-hours staffing by catching a few more hours themselves.
This means that their patients will see some the same faces, Wagner said, even when they have to see a doctor outside of normal business hours.
“Quick access to care remains important to me, and I want to prevent my patients from having to travel for care,” he said. I’m grateful that Wagner Medical Clinic gets to play a role in the solution, and I look forward to an extended partnership with St. Bernards.”
Lieblong agreed stating that this agreement aligns with St. Bernards’ efforts throughout its 23-county service area.
“St. Bernards has always prioritized immediate care access to all who need it,” he said. “Consequently, we greatly value Dr. Wagner and his team.”
“He’s a trusted provider in the region, born and raised in the community where he now cares for patients,” Lieblong said. “He’s built an incredible practice and facility. In turn, we consider it a privilege to serve that community and extend the solid foundation of care already established there.”
Wagner added that he felt that this could not have happened without the support of Lieblong and Chris Barber, CEO of St. Bernards Healthcare, who have played an important part in this process and have been very supportive of him and his staff.
For more information, visit https://www. stbernards.info/locations/st-bernards-urgent-care, or call the St. Bernards Healthline at (870) 207-7300.
