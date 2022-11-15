JONESBORO — New coronavirus infections dropped by 39.9 percent last week, while statewide, new infections declined by 4 percent, a Sun review of daily reports from the Arkansas Department of Health found.
Only 92 new infections were reported in Craighead County between Nov. 7 and Sunday, down from 153 the previous week. Despite the decline, only four counties statewide had more new cases than Craighead.
The state recorded 1,832 new cases in that seven-day period, down from 1,910.
Craighead County’s 153 new cases were third behind Pulaski County, which had 242 new cases, and Washington County with 155.
The number of active cases statewide increased by 209 to 3,054
The health department reported just four COVID-related deaths statewide, none locally. The health department believes COVID-19 is at least partially responsible for the deaths of 12,525 Arkansans since the pandemic reached the state in March 2020.
COVID-related hospitalizations have been creeping up in the past few days, up to 142 statewide, compared to 129 a week earlier.
Northeast Arkansas COVID-19 cases by county, Nov. 7 through Sunday:
Craighead – 92 new cases (decrease of 61 from previous week); 223 active cases (decrease of 20); 365 total virus related deaths (unchanged).
Greene – 41 new cases (increase of 10); 78 active cases (increase of 18); 189 deaths (unchanged).
Lawrence – 16 new cases (increase of 3); 21 active cases (increase of 1); 87 deaths (unchanged).
Poinsett – 16 new cases (decrease of 3); 26 active cases (decrease of 2); 136 deaths (unchanged).
Jackson – 8 new cases (decrease of 3); 19 active cases (increase of 3); 74 deaths (unchanged).
Mississippi – 45 new cases (increase of 8); 67 active cases (decrease of 2); 226 deaths (unchanged).
Randolph – 53 new cases (increase of 24); 14 active cases (decrease of 7); 100 deaths (unchanged).
Cross – 15 new cases (increase of 7); 18 active cases (increase of 3); 98 deaths (unchanged).
Clay – 5 new cases (decrease of 4); 14 active cases (unchanged), 100 deaths (unchanged).
