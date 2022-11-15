JONESBORO — New coronavirus infections dropped by 39.9 percent last week, while statewide, new infections declined by 4 percent, a Sun review of daily reports from the Arkansas Department of Health found.

Only 92 new infections were reported in Craighead County between Nov. 7 and Sunday, down from 153 the previous week. Despite the decline, only four counties statewide had more new cases than Craighead.

