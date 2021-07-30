Cobb/Lyerly/Owens Farms has been named the Craighead County Farm Family of the Year, as well as the Northeast District Farm Family of the Year.
Cobb/Lyerly/Owens Farms, a partnership, will compete with seven other district Farm Families of the year for the honor of Arkansas Farm Family of the Year. The state winner will be announced Dec. 9 at the Arkansas Farm Bureau’s Farm Family of the Year luncheon in North Little Rock.
The farm, which has been in operation for 50 years, raises corn on 1,600 irrigated acres, cotton on 2,000 irrigated acre, peanuts on 500 irrigated acres and soybeans on 150 irrigated acres. It also grows greenhouse tomatoes from 450 tomato plants, and even raises pigs.
With such a diverse portfolio, the partnership consists of three entities.
Cane Island Farms Partnership is the row crop entity of the farm. It is responsible for overseeing the production of the 4,250 acres of the major row crops.
Cane Island Produce grows vegetables, specializing in tomatoes. Currently the tomatoes are just sold to the local community. This is a new crop.
Steve Cobb and Family are one of the nations leading show pig operations, producing 1,500 show pigs a year as well as breeding stock for club pig production.
Cane Island Farms grows cotton that is ginned at Southland Gin in Lake City, Ark. and is marketed through Liberty Ag. The non-GMO corn is grown for and marked through OMP of George’s Chicken. Cane Island Farms’ peanuts are marketed through Birdsong Peanuts.
Cane Island Produce has been successful marketing the vegetable crop strictly by Facebook.
Steve Cobb and Family markets the show pigs through eight annual online auctions at showpig.com. The pigs are also listed on the website at Stevecobbfamily.com. The hogs have been sold to someone in 40 states over the years.
In addition, Circle L Farms, yet another entity of Cobb/Lyerly/Owens Farms, handles all of Cane Island Farms’ trucking needs as well as those of the local brokers. Circle L runs eight trucks on a day-to-day basis. The use of Circle L helps to save the overall operation on trucking costs.
Goals
A Steve Cobb & Family’s goal has been to produce a wonderful show experience for the 4-H, FFA, and youth exhibitors throughout the country. It has achieved that goal through record-setting sales of both pigs and boars. Cobb/Lyerly/Owens has successfully marketed winning show pigs into 40 states.
A goal of Cane Island Farms has been to produce high yielding, quality crops while maintaining a high level of soil fertility all the while using good environmental practices. It has achieved this goal through diversifying its crops while still maintaining high levels of integrity of other crops. It has also overcome many setbacks but continued to develop new practices and ideas to improve farm production.
Cane Island Produce is a new endeavor, but it has the goal to produce flavorful greenhouse tomatoes that mimic garden grown tomatoes during times when garden tomatoes are not available. Once that goal is achieved, the aim is to be able to venture off into other produce and/or flowers with new greenhouses.
Problems
The 1998 hog market crash forced a change the entire pig business model from breeding stock production to focusing on show pig production. It forced the partners to think outside the box in terms of marketing their product and in finding a sustainable customer base.
On Oct 7, 2014 at 4:55 a.m. the farm experienced a terrible hailstorm within just a few days of harvest. The storm took out 75 percent of the cotton crop and forced the partners to sit down at the table and look each other in the eye and make a decision on what to do and what direction to go. At that point they decided to add peanuts to the rotation. The partners recognized the move was risky, but it paid dividends and enabled them to add another competitive input crop with the potential of high return on investment. The peanuts also helped increase cotton yields in the years following the peanut crop.
But those two problems didn’t even compare to what the partners faced on June 28, 2010. That was the day Scout Lyerly, who at the time was only two years old, was diagnosed with stage 4 Neuroblastoma, a cancer of the Nervous System. This diagnosis and cancer journey taught everyone more valuable life lessons than could be listed. Some of the lessons learned are to cherish each other every single day, and to know that being a farm family that works together and supports one another is a gift from the Lord. Today, all are extremely thankful that Scout is 12 years old, and Cobb/Lyerly/Owens has been able to take that experience and give back by supporting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
The Future
Cane Island Farms is constantly exploring new ideas and developments with technology. Cane Island Farms is currently working with Valley Irrigation by looking into automated irrigation risers and wells controlled by phone. Cane Island Farms is also exploring a solar field through Stone Creek Solar.
Cane Island Produce has plans to add more greenhouses and to expand its variety of produce and possibly include even flowers.
Steve Cobb & Family have plans to build a complete feed warehouse to improve its efficiency and quality of feed making. It also has designs for an offsite show pig fitting facility.
Special Practices
Each of the entities hold the conservation of the environment to high standards, and are always looking for ideas and practices to help improve operations. Cobb/Lyerly/Owens is currently working on its irrigation practices and seed selection. The partners are also looking into their rate and timing of fertilizer and chemicals applications, specifically looking at it being more site-specific instead of widespread. Cobb/Lyerly/Owens also works very close with the Natural Resources Conservation Service to implement their programs, such as cover crops, filter strips, buffer zones, and land improvement on irrigation.
History
Steve Cobb was born in 1956 on an old-time substance farm. His parents owned 40 acres that had been given to his mother by her father. The Cobbs rented another 120 acres from Steve’s grandparents and an additional 80 acres from a neighbor. Cobb said he doesn’t remember ever not being a farmer. “I can remember as a small boy asking my dad something about his tractor, or his cotton,” he said, “and he would always answer: ‘That’s not my tractor or my cotton. That’s our tractor or our cotton.’”
After graduating from high school, Cobb attended college at Arkansas State University and in January 1977 officially joined the family farm operation with his father and brother. The same year, thanks to a loan, he purchased his first farmland and later that year married Terri. In the fall of 1990, Cobb hired Darin Owens, and in 2002 when Cobb’s brother Roland retired, the three developed a plan for Darin to purchase Roland’s share of the crop production division of the farming operation. From the early ’90s to the early 2000s the farm’s swine operation underwent significant change, due to competition from large operations that had put many independent producers out of business, and many of the farm’s customers likewise went under. And although Cobb said he’d planned to end swine operations at the end of 1998, his son Aaron objected strongly, and committed to work as long as it took to keep the swine operation going. “I told him that all sounded good, but there was no market,” Cobb said. “He said, ‘yes there is. The show pig business.’” So the farm kept the operation in place, and when Aaron graduated from college in 2006 he and Steve formed the partnership producing and marketing show pigs. “We were leading the herd in pioneering the online auction concept,” he said.
Daughter Leslie and husband Erick Lyerly joined the farming operation in 2009. Erick grew up on a successful cotton farm in Mississippi County. The Cobbs took plans in hand for them to join the business, but plans got delayed in 2010 when the focus changed to caring for Scout. The Lyerlys officially joined and began taking over Cobb’s interest in crop production in 2015.
Activities
The Parents
Steve Cobb is also on the board of the National Swine Registry and the American Yorkshire Club. Terri Cobb (Steve’s Spouse) is a retired teacher where she taught in the elementary at Buffalo Island Central for 25 years. Aaron Cobb has coached JAM Basketball, softball, and is currently coaching little league baseball. He also works with several FFA chapters throughout the state on show pig projects. Aaron is a board member of the National Junior Swine Association. His wife Cassandra was inducted into the Arkansas 4-H Hall of Fame in 2006. She’s also currently an Arkansas 4-H Alumna, Volunteer, and Foundation Donor.
Erick Lyerly is a member of the Bethabara Baptist Church and has been a Sunday School Director since 2019. Erick has served in several different roles with the Buffalo Island Central School Board in the past and is currently the Board President. Wife Leslie is also a member of the Bethabara Baptist Church where she currently is the Pre-K to 2nd grade Sunday School teacher and serves in the Nursery as well.
Darin Owens is also a member of the Bethabara Baptist Church where he has been a Deacon since 1997. Darin has also taught the adult Sunday School class since 1991 and has been the worship leader at the church since 2000. His wife Leigh Ann is the church’s current Sunday School Secretary and serves in the children’s ministry. She is also a teacher’s aide at Buffalo Island Central.
Every family member is very heavily involved with fundraising efforts with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital since they were direct beneficiaries of St. Jude’s services. Scout is a perfect example of the benefits that come from supporting the great cause.
Steve Cobb as well as the rest of the family have been long time Farm Bureau customers. Steve has been with Farm Bureau as long as he can remember and can’t ever see his family being anywhere else than with Farm Bureau.
The Children
Jarrett Cobb practices criminal law, personal injury, probate, and represents numerous clients in agricultural law. He is a member of the Harrisburg Chamber of Commerce and the Poinsett County Bar Association. His wife Ashley is a licensed clinical social worker and mental health therapist at True Hope Counseling in Jonesboro and serves in the children’s ministry at Bethabara Baptist Church.
Taylor (Owens) Outlaw is the daughter of Darin and Leigh Ann Owens. She is the head nurse of Infusion at the Baptist Cancer Center in Oxford, Miss. She is a member of Pinelake Church where she serves in the kids and college ministry. Husband Kyle is a Ph.D. candidate in accountancy at the University of Mississippi. He is also a member of Pinelake Church where he serves on the security team.
Emily Owens, also a daughter of Darin and Leigh Ann, is the assistant secretary for Cane Island Farms, head of sales for Cane Island Produce and the show barn assistant for Steve Cobb & Family. Emily is a member of Bethabara Baptist Church and serves in the children’s ministry.
Bailey Owens, likewise a daughter of Darin and Leigh Ann, is a 2nd grade teacher at Buffalo Island Central. She is a member at Central Baptist Church and serves in the Student Ministry.
The Grandchildren
Jaxson Cobb, 13, son of Aaron and Alexandra, is a member of the National Junior Swine Association, Team Pure Bred, and Craighead County 4-H. He shows pigs at a state and national level. He plays Junior High baseball and basketball for Buffalo Island Central Junior High School.
Jett Cobb, 11, likewise a son of Aaron and Alexandra, is a member of the National Junior Swine Association, Team Pure Bred and Craighead County 4-H. He shows pigs at a state and national level.
Jagger Cobb, 7, also a son of Aaron and Alexandra is a member of the National Junior Swine Association, Team Pure Bred, and Craighead County 4-H. He shows pigs and goats at a state and national level. He plays travel baseball throughout the summer.
Jace Cobb, 6, daughter of Aaron and Alexandra, is a member of the National Junior Swine Association, Team Pure Bred, and Craighead County 4-H. She shows pigs and goats at a state and national level. She plays softball on the local 8u team.
Scout Lyerly, 12, son of Erick and Leslie, is a member of the National Junior Swine Association, Team Pure Bred, the Craighead County 4-H, the NEA Horse show Association, and Running with the Pack member. She shows pigs and horses at a state and national level. She plays AAU basketball for Woodz Elite 6 grade team and softball for the local 12u team. Scout is a member of the Bethabara Baptist Church where she serves in the Nursery. She raises money for Open Heart Ministry and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Cruse Lyerly, 8, also a son of Erick and Leslie is a member of Bethabara Baptist and serves on the Children’s Choir, Bethabara Kids. He raises money for the Open Heart Ministry and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. He plays baseball on the local 8u team.
Owynn Cobb, 11, daughter of Jarrett and Ashley, is a member of the NEA Horse Show Association and Running with the Pack. She shows horses at a national level. She is a member of Bethabara Baptist.
Other grandchildren include Cross Lyerly, 2, son of Erick and Leslie; and newborn Annie Gail Outlaw, daughter of Kyle and Taylor (Owens) Outlaw.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.