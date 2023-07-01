JONESBORO — Craighead County sheriff’s Detective David Bailey is spending his time looking at the past.
Bailey is trying to solve cold case murders from 2000 and later.
One that he’s concentrating is the June 2000 murder of Amanda Tusing, whose body was found about 150 yards from a bridge over Big Bay Ditch near the Lester community.
Bailey said advances in technology and DNA testing has opened new doors in the investigation.
“We’re very hopeful” about new leads in the case, Bailey said. He said information shared by the Arkansas State Police has been helpful.
Craighead County Sheriff Marty Boyd said he directed Bailey to start looking at cold case files about 10 months ago. Bailey continues with his regular duties as a detective, but he spends his other time going through the old cases that aren’t resolved.
Boyd said the reason to go back to the old cases is to show families of victims that the crimes aren’t forgotten.
“We don’t want our victims and their families to think anything was overlooked,” he said.
Bailey has worked at the sheriff’s office for 22 years, 18 years as a full-time deputy and four years as a detective in the Criminal Investigation Division. He said he took the Tusing case file home and spent hours pouring over it.
“New technologies and new science has me very hopeful,” he said.
Tusing disappeared on June 15, 2000, on Arkansas 18 while driving home to Dell from her fiance’s apartment in Jonesboro. Four days later authorities found her body.
Investigators interviewed more than 150 people in the case.
Bailey said he’s been in contact with Tusing’s father while investigating the case. Her mother died several years ago.
According to past stories in The Sun, officials began with Tusing’s fiance, Matthew Ervin, who was the initial “person of interest,” then-Investigator Gary Etter said, who has since retired from the sheriff’s office.
Ervin passed three polygraph tests. The third test was a surprise and conducted seven or eight years after the murder, Etter said.
“We showed up one day where he works now in Little Rock and gave him one. He passed it with no problem,” Etter said.
Tusing and Ervin ate dinner at Dixie Cafe in Jonesboro the night she disappeared. After their meal, Ervin said, the two went to an ATM, Kroger and then to his apartment, where they fell asleep.
“The receipts from Dixie and Kroger checked out. The times matched up,” Etter said.
The couple awoke at about 11:30 p.m., and Tusing left for her parents’ house in Dell, about 45 miles away in Mississippi County.
Tusing never made it home, and calls to her cell phone by Ervin reportedly went unanswered. Ervin began calling Tusing’s parents, and by 1:30 a.m. Ervin and Tusing’s father decided to drive Arkansas 18 in search of her.
Phone records also match Ervin’s story.
Ervin found Tusing’s black 1992 Pontiac Grand Am on the eastern shoulder of Arkansas 18 at Monette.
Her purse, wallet and cell phone were in the front seat, and the keys were in the ignition. The car’s wiper blades were stopped mid-cycle.
Officers did not find any hair, DNA or fingerprints at the scene that were not Tusing’s, and as far as Ervin, Tusing’s parents and authorities could tell, nothing had been stolen, and there had not been a struggle.
“She had a drink still in the cup holder that was still kind of cold. It still had sweat on it,” Etter said.
Rescuers searched the area for about three days before a passerby spotted her body in Big Bay Ditch, 12 miles west of her vehicle and across the St. Francis River. The ditch had about 6-7 feet of water in it from recent, heavy rains.
“It stormed bad the night she disappeared. The rain would have washed away any tire tracks at the river [Big Bay Ditch].” Etter said. “Whoever she rode with, if she rode with anybody, had to have gone through Lake City.”
An autopsy from the state Crime Lab in Little Rock listed cause of death as “consistent with drowning,” Etter said.
“We asked them to elaborate, but all they said was they found water in her nostrils,” Etter said. “They couldn’t tell if the water entered during or before her death.”
No water was found in Tusing’s lungs.
No bruises or marks were found on her body other than a small spot behind her right ear that was later ruled a birthmark. She had not been raped, officers concluded.
“There was no sign of sexual assault,” Etter said.
There were also no signs of a heart attack, stroke or anything that could have caused a natural death, according to the autopsy. A blood test performed during a re-examination of physical evidence two years later found no drugs in Tusing’s system and no new clues.
Etter said he believes the case is one tip away from being solved.
Bailey said things change every day and that everyone’s a suspect until they’re ruled out.
“We just want justice for the family,” he said.
